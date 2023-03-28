With an investment of $3.800 million, the Fund began construction of the new administration and training headquarters in Popayán.

In the General Assembly of Affiliates, held virtually on March 24, 2023, the Administrative Director of Comfacauca, Juan Cristóbal Velasco Cajiao, presented to the assembly employers who connected, the Social Management Report and Financial Statements of the Fund of Family Compensation of Cauca year 2022.

In said Assembly, held from the auditorium of the main headquarters of the Fund In Popayán, the administrative director reported on the actions carried out by the entity and exposed the most important figures, resulting from the attention to affiliated workers and their families, with services, programs and products during the immediately previous year.

“As a Family Compensation Fund, we are faithfully committed to businessmen and the affiliated population; we generate well-being through the provision of social services in terms of access, inclusion and quality; we contribute to the economic progress of the region allied with strategic actors, and with responsibility and criteria we advance towards social, economic and political peace in the country”, indicated the administrative director.

Figures year 2022

Comfacauca Integrated Education System – SIEC

2,071 children and young people were part of the SIEC from preschool to vocational school and in higher education, 3,019 students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by the Comfacauca – Unicomfacauca University Corporation, of which 596 affiliates have up to 100 scholarships. % of the costs of their university degrees.

For the Comfacauca – Unicomfacauca University Corporation, one of its main achievements was to obtain High Quality Institutional Accreditation from the Ministry of National Education.

Training service for work and human development

75,790 users received training for personal and professional development, job skills or income generation through technical programs, courses and workshops in different areas.

In the Fund’s libraries, 152,387 uses were registered and in the Support Classroom

for the deaf-blind and blind, served 270 people with visual and hearing limitations.

Unemployment Protection Mechanism

3,727 unemployment benefits were assigned for $11,993 million; and 5,339 unemployed were linked to training processes. Likewise, 25,127 affiliated workers strengthened their labor skills (Decree 689 of 2021).

In the public employment service, 10,149 resumes and 6,001 vacancies were registered in the companies of which 4,503 were filled. Among the labor-related population, 49% were young people between the ages of 18 and 28.

Another angle of the auditorium of the main headquarters of the Fund, from where the General Assembly of affiliates originated, in a virtual way, for which efficient technology was used.

Comprehensive Care for Children and Complementary School Day Programs

It welcomed 15,351 children and young people in 11 Peace Nests and 203 public educational institutions in 33 municipalities.

As part of the cultural projection of the Fund, 120 children and young people formed the Comfacauca symphony orchestra; 1,985 JEC program students received

ancestral musical formation in marimba, cununo, bass drum, tiple, drums, guitar,

guasá or violin; and in alliance with the Colombina Foundation, the Integral Workshop of Caucana Music – TIMCA, integrated 120 participants in an orchestra.

Recreation, sports and cultural services

They cared for 1,917 people with special abilities or in a situation of disability and 14,486 older adults.

The recreation and sports centers of Comfacauca, registered 1,083,800 uses, being an infrastructure that has been modernized and equipped for the rest and recreation of families, training and sports practice, accommodation, holding events and peasant, craft and of women.

A property was acquired for $1,700 million, destined to expand the parking lot

in the Pisojé Recreational Center for 104 parking spaces. Similarly, at the Caña Dulce Recreation Center in Santander de Quilichao, construction work continued on the water park, as well as the access area to the center, soccer fields, multi-purpose field, paths for walkers and sports practices, sanitary batteries, changing rooms, wine cellar, children’s games, parking, rest stations, bleachers, restaurant and events room, surveillance house and green areas.

Another angle of the auditorium of the main headquarters of the Fund, from where the General Assembly of affiliates originated, in a virtual way, for which efficient technology was used.

Health services

541,121 health activities were registered, highlighting those in occupational health and vaccination aimed at companies. There is coverage of IPS services in 4 municipalities.

social credit

The fund was increased to $47 billion, and during the year 1,668 credits for $21,260 million were approved.

affiliated population

We registered 7,850 companies with 118,150 affiliated workers and 186,065 dependents including children, parents, siblings and spouses.

The management of the business contributions of 4%, allowed the payment of $40,942 million for monetary fee; $8,358 million in housing subsidies; $18,213 million subsidized the provision of social services; and $6,018 million in in-kind subsidies distributed in 860 laptops, 75,246 school kits, 18,826 assistance in tuition and academic fees, 596 Comfabecas and 1,112 assistance in non-POS biologicals and basic orthodontic treatments.

The construction of the megaproject of the Caña Dulce recreational center in Santander de Quilichao is advancing at a good pace.

Investments and cooperation projects

In Popayán, the User Service Center (CAU) was delivered, an adequate space in which the community can obtain information and timely registration procedures, and the different services provided by Comfacauca.

With an investment of $3.800 million, the construction works of the new administration and training headquarters in Popayán began, where a 10-story tower is projected, distributed in the basement, administrative offices, training rooms, restaurant, auditoriums, among others. other services.

Likewise, the assembly members were informed that the Fund is forging job opportunities in the rural sector with the management of cooperation resources to strengthen the economic autonomy of 400 rural women in five municipalities in southern Cauca, through gender equity practices. , improvement of agricultural productivity and access to productive assets.

Similarly, it promotes spaces for the training and empowerment of rural youth, with the administrative, technical, and financial consolidation of the network of youth sports clubs in Algeria, and the increase in healthy networks, resilient skills, and protective environments for young people in Caloto. .