In Santa Marta have been rehabilitated and released into their habitat 723 animals wild during the last 3 years, according to the district environmental authority.

This March 3 commemorates the World Wildlife Daya date that seeks to celebrate the beauty and diversity of the flora and fauna of the planet.

The Environmental Administrative Department of Santa Marta, Dadsa, has a Mobile Wildlife Rescue Unit, which during its first year of operation between 2020 and 2021 had a balance of 413 species of animals recovered. In 2022 the team carried out 70 rescue operations of different species.

Besides, the authority environmental It has the Environmental Protection Unit, UPA, it is the special group to deal with emergencies due to environmental damage.

According to figures delivered by the Dadsa on rehabilitation and release, 723 wild animals have returned to their habitat during the last 3 years. 559 cases have been for voluntary surrenders. There have been 7 seizures in flagrante and 157 seizures in operations.

