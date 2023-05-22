Home » Figures show solidarity with Vinicius Jr; Real Madrid thanks you
by admin
Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinícius Jr. (d) disputes a ball with Thierry Correia (i), Valencia’s Portuguese defender, during the match corresponding to day 35 of LaLiga Santander between Valencia CF and Real Madrid this Sunday at Mestalla ( Valencia). EFE


The real Madrid thanked for the support that the Brazilian Vinícius Junior is receiving with the “numerous expressions of affection, solidarity and affection received from all parts of the world“, with special mention to soccer legends who have shown their support, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and president of Brazil , Lula da Silva.

«Los hate attacks and racism must be eradicated of our society forever and that is how personalities from all walks of life and from different national and international institutions have spoken after what happened yesterday at the Mestalla stadium,” Real Madrid said in a new statement issued on Monday, May 22, 2023. .

In the acknowledgments he highlighted the one made to Infantino for his request so that from this moment the parties they are suspended as soon as a racist act in any stadium in the world.

“Our club shows its gratitude to the highest authority in world football, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has said that matches where these are committed should be stopped and suspended. hate crimes“, he claimed.

“Also our thanks to the President of Brazil, Lula Da Silva, who calls for serious action to combat this problem and whose victim is, as he has said, a young man who has succeeded in life and who is becoming one of the best footballers in the world,” he added.

Real Madrid named Ronaldo Nazario, Kylian Mbappé, Rio Ferdinand, Neymar, Kaká, Jadon Sancho, Gary Lineker, Roberto Carlos and Casemiro among “dozens and dozens of world football figures” who have supported Vinícius in recent hours. “His companions of him have shown solidarity and support for Vinicius, both those of Real Madrid and those of the rest of the teams in the world. Legends, players and coaches.

And he pointed out the journey that Vinícius suffered at Mestalla has had in the world press. «The unfortunate events have gone around the world and they embarrass our football, as they are reflected and denounced in the major international media. From the Washington Post o L´Équipe, to cite just a few emblematic examples, strongly underline the serious problem of Spanish football. EFE

