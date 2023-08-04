Online message – Thursday 08/03/2023

Financial Management | Filing plan for the financial administration 2023 (BMF)

On July 28, 2023, the Federal Ministry of Finance published the filing plan for the financial administration – overall plan as of July 2023.

The filing plan applies to the financial administration and the financial jurisdiction of the federal and state governments, insofar as state regulations do not conflict. It serves to systematically organize the written material that is not to be treated according to special regulations.

A notice:

The filing plan can be obtained from the

Federal Ministry of Finance website be downloaded

Those: BMF Online (the)

Source(s):

NWB ZAAAJ-45499

