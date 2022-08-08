Home News Filippo and his “catch-all”, “I help keep Treviso clean”
News

Filippo and his “catch-all”, “I help keep Treviso clean”

by admin
Filippo and his “catch-all”, “I help keep Treviso clean”

The 9-year-old boy awarded on Monday in the Municipality by the mayor Conte. “An example for everyone and a sign of love for his capital”

TREVISO. On Monday morning the mayor delivered a certificate of recognition to Filippo Floraa young 9-year-old from Treviso who, for about a year, has been committed to keeping the city clean.

With a “catch-all” tongs and some delimiter cones purchased with his savings, Filippo collects waste abandoned on sidewalks and streets near his home, in the Santa Bona neighborhood, taking it home for later disposal.

“Filippo’s is an example of civic sense, seriousness and profound respect for the” common good “as well as great maturity and attention”, the mayor’s words Mario Conte. “We wanted to recognize his commitment with a certificate, because this is a positive example for all of us and a sign of great love for our Treviso”.

“For about a year, with my pliers, I have been collecting all the waste I find on the sidewalks and for some time also in the underpass between Viale Europa and Via Appiani”, said Filippo during the exciting meeting in Ca’Sugana, «Sometimes I can also involve friends. For me it is a passion and a task that I care about ».

Obviously proud the parents, who have supported the small ecological battle of their son, a clear example of the new environmental awareness that is characterizing today’s children, including the little ones. And in the Municipality it is hoped that Filippo’s example will be followed by others, perhaps simply using more attention to their waste, large and small. –

See also  During working hours they went to the bar or restaurant with the service car: 5 workers of Asugi di Gorizia reported

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

School, the Province asks the ministry for a...

Matera, launched a 311 million euro contract to...

In Rimini the hotel has already been paid...

China Eastern Airlines passenger and cargo charter planes...

Sauris towards normality: after two months on 11...

He falls from the ladder by cutting the...

Calenda effect: thus the gap in favor of...

Osteria dai Mazzeri, the brothers who “studied” with...

Soverato, lightning strikes the beach: four injured, one...

Shanghai’s highest temperature exceeded 50 ℃?Officials are busy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy