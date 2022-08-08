The 9-year-old boy awarded on Monday in the Municipality by the mayor Conte. “An example for everyone and a sign of love for his capital”

TREVISO. On Monday morning the mayor delivered a certificate of recognition to Filippo Floraa young 9-year-old from Treviso who, for about a year, has been committed to keeping the city clean.

With a “catch-all” tongs and some delimiter cones purchased with his savings, Filippo collects waste abandoned on sidewalks and streets near his home, in the Santa Bona neighborhood, taking it home for later disposal.

“Filippo’s is an example of civic sense, seriousness and profound respect for the” common good “as well as great maturity and attention”, the mayor’s words Mario Conte. “We wanted to recognize his commitment with a certificate, because this is a positive example for all of us and a sign of great love for our Treviso”.

“For about a year, with my pliers, I have been collecting all the waste I find on the sidewalks and for some time also in the underpass between Viale Europa and Via Appiani”, said Filippo during the exciting meeting in Ca’Sugana, «Sometimes I can also involve friends. For me it is a passion and a task that I care about ».

Obviously proud the parents, who have supported the small ecological battle of their son, a clear example of the new environmental awareness that is characterizing today’s children, including the little ones. And in the Municipality it is hoped that Filippo’s example will be followed by others, perhaps simply using more attention to their waste, large and small. –