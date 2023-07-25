Home » Films by Bradley Cooper and Sofia Coppola will compete for the Golden Lion in Venice
Bradley Cooper.

the filmmakers Bradley Cooper, Sophia Coppola, Michael man y David Fincher will compete with their respective films for the golden lion of the 80 Venice Film Festivalas announced today by the organizers of the contest, which will start on August 30.

Bradley Cooper, who already premiered his directing debut at the Mostra, «A Star is Born» (2018)will compete with «Maestro»starring Carey Muligan about the marital life of the musician Leonard Bernstein.

Sofia Coppola for her part will premiere «Priscilla»about the wife of Elvis, David Fincher will do it with «The Killer»starring Michael Fassbender and Mann with the expected «Ferrari»con Adam Driver y Penelope Cruz. EFE (I)

