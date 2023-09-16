Films to see Friday 15 September, in first and second evening

Tonight on TV, Friday 15 September 2023: Find out what there is to see on TV today with our complete TV Guide with the Best Films in prime and late evening on Rai, Mediaset and on all the main free-to-air TV channels.

At the light of the Sun (Biographical, Drama) on air at 8.55pm on TV 2000a film by Roberto Faenza, with Luca Zingaretti, Alessia Goria, Corrado Fortuna, Giovanna Bozzolo, Francesco Foti, Piero Nicosia, Lollo Franco, Mario Giunta, Lorenzo Randazzo, Gabriele Castagna and Salvo Scelta.

The Judge (Drama) on air alle 21 su Irisun film di David Dobkin, con Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall, Leighton Meester, Billy Bob Thornton, David Krumholtz, Vera Farmiga, Melissa Leo, Vincent D’Onofrio, Sarah Lancaster, Dax Shepard, Balthazar Getty, Emma Tremblay, Jeremy Strong, Grace Zabriskie, Ian Nelson e Ken Howard.

The Judge: New Italian trailer – HD

The teacher (Commedia Sexy) in onda at 9pm on Cine34a film by Nando Cicero, with Edwige Fenech, Vittorio Caprioli, Alfredo Pea, Mario Carotenuto, Carlo Delle Piane, Stefano Amato, Alvaro Vitali, Enzo Cannavale, Gianfranco D’Angelo and Francesca Romana Coluzzi.

Man of Tai Chi (Action) on the air at 9 pm at 8 pma film di Keanu Reeves, con Keanu Reeves, Tiger Hu Chen, Karen Mok, Simon Yam e Sam Lee.

Man of Tai Chi: The first original language trailer for Keanu Reeves’ film

Diana – The Secret History of Lady D. (Biographical, Drama, Romance) on air at 9.10pm on Rai Movieun film di Oliver Hirschbiegel, con Naomi Watts, Naveen Andrews, Douglas Hodge, Geraldine James, Juliet Stevenson, Charles Edwards, Cas Anvar e Laurence Belcher.

Diana – The Secret History of Lady D.: The Italian trailer of the film with Naomi Watts

ET The extra-terrestrial (Fantasy, Science Fiction) on air all 21.10 su TwentySevenun film di Steven Spielberg, con Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace-Stone, Peter Coyote, Robert MacNaughton, Drew Barrymore, K.C. Martel, Sean Frye, C. Thomas Howell, David M. O’Dell, Richard Swingler, Frank Toth e Erika Eleniak.

ET The Extra-Terrestrial: Italian Trailer of the Film (Blu-Ray Release)

Werewolf: the beast is back (Azione, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller) in onda at 9.15pm on Italia 2a film by Louis Morneau, starring Ed Quinn, Stephen Rea, Guy Wilson, Steven Bauer, Rachel DiPillo and Nia Peeples.

Werewolf: the beast is back: The Official Trailer of the Film

Sisters forever (Drama, Biographical) on air at 9.20pm on Rai Premiuma film by Andrea Porporati, with Donatella Finocchiaro, Anita Caprioli, Claudio Castrogiovanni, Francesco Foti, Marta Brocato, Viola Prinzivalli, Carla Cintolo, Andrea Tidona, Viola Seggio and Noemi Pecorella.

The little girl (Erotic, Drama) on air at 9.25pm ​​on Cieloa film by Mario Imperoli, with Gloria Guida, Colette Descombes, Andrés Resino, Gianluigi Chirizzi, Paolo Carlini, Lucia Catullo, Gian Carlo Cosma, Gianni Bortolotto, Luigi Antonio Guerra, Umberto Scaglioni and Piera Vidale.

Films broadcast this evening on TV in the late evening:

The inconsolable widow thanks those who consoled her (Commedia Sexy) in onda at 10.50pm on Cine34a film by Mariano Laurenti, with Vincenzo Salemme, Giorgio Pasotti, Serena Autieri, Nancy Brilli, Eugenio Franceschini, Maurizio Mattioli, Martina Stella, Matteo Leoni, Virginie Marsan and Katy Louise Saunders.

Taste of You: The Movie Trailer – HD

The Post (Drama, Thriller) on air at 11.05pm on Rai Movieun film di Steven Spielberg, con Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg e Zach Woods.

The Post: The Official Italian Trailer of the Film – HD

Blade (Action, Horror) on air at 11.05pm on Italia 2un film di Stephen Norrington, con Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson, N’Bushe Wright, Donal Logue, Arly Jover, Kevin Patrick Walls, Udo Kier, Traci Lords.

The novice (Erotic) on air at 11.20pm on Cieloa film by Pier Giorgio Ferretti, with Gloria Guida, Fiore Altoviti, Femi Benussi, Maria Pia Conte, Vera Drudi, Giuseppe Loparco, Gino Milli, Pino Sciacqua and Lionel Stander.

Proof (Action, Adventure) on air at 11.10pm on Rai 4un film di Jean-Claude Van Damme, con Jean-Claude Van Damme, Roger Moore, Jack McGee, Stepanos Miltasafakil, Takis Triggelis, Peter Wong, Jen Sung Outerbridge, Adzine Nouri, Chang Ching Peng Chaplin, Somyat Premanant, James Remar e Abdel Qissi.

The Blues Brothers (Action, Comedy, Musical) on air all 23.10 su TwentySevenun film di John Landis, con John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, James Brown, Cab Calloway, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Steve Cropper, Donald Dunn, Murphy Dunne, Willie Hall, Tom Malone, Lou Marini, Matt Murphy, Alan Rubin, Carrie Fisher, Henry Gibson, John Candy, Kathleen Freeman, Steve Lawrence, Twiggy Lawson, Frank Oz, Jeff Morris, Charles Napier, Steven Williams, John Landis, Steven Spielberg.

The Blues Brothers: trailer 30mo anniversario

Transformers (Science Fiction) on the air at 11.20pm on 8pmun film di Michael Bay, con Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Rachael Taylor, Tyrese Gibson, Jon Voight, Anthony Anderson, John Turturro, Michael O’Neill, Chris Ellis, Jerald Garner, Samantha Smith, Zack Ward, Carlos Moreno Jr., Bernie Mac e Travis Van Winkle.

A quiet man (Action, Drama, Thriller) on air at 11.35pm on Italia 1, a Hans Peter Moland film starring Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman, Emmy Rossum, William Forsythe, Laura Dern, Julia Jones, Domenick Lombardozzi, Alex Paunovic, John Doman, Victor Zinck Jr. and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

The Quiet Man: The Official Italian Trailer of the Film – HD

The hidden thread (Drama, Romance) on air there 23.50 your Irisa film by Paul Thomas Anderson, with Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville, Vicky Krieps, Camilla Rutherford, Bern Collaço, Richard Graham, Jane Perry, Ingrid Sophie Schram, Sarah Lamesch, Pip Phillips and Kelly Schembri.

The Hidden Thread: The Italian trailer of the film – HD

