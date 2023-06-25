Final details for the San Juan Ara to be held today in Hernandarias

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, participated in the technical visit to Tacurú Pucú Beach.

*The largest and most traditional party in the region.

With a view to San Juan Ara 2023, to be held today, Saturday June 24, the technical visit to Tacurú Pucú Beach was carried out. It was attended by the mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, Prof. Zulemi Fariña, director of Education, Culture and Sports, Antonia Zaracho, director of Protocol, Lic. Carlos Benítez, director of Tourism of the municipal institution, Ing. Gloria Zárate , Director of Environment. Lic. Marilyn Jiménez, in charge of Health and Hygiene, Ing. Juan Azuaga, director of Tourism of Itaipu Binacional.

The great festival of San Juan called “San Juan Ara”, with free admission, will have typical Paraguayan foods for people to taste, as well as traditional games for family entertainment; also with artistic numbers that will give a shine to this great event, with the performance of trajectory artists such as Francisco Russo, Los Ojeda and Diamela Rollandi. The participating public, if they wish, can bring non-perishable food that will later be distributed to the most deprived neighborhoods in the area.

Among the attractions of the event are the koygua wedding, tata ball, kambuchi jejoka, presence of the kamba, judas kai, among others.

On-site parking will cost G. 5,000, which will be managed by Hernandarias Volunteer Firefighters. For entry, the identity card must be carried; There will also be a transport service for pedestrians and motorcyclists.

The event will take place at Tacurú Pucú Beach, located on the Costanera de Hernandarias and the gates will be enabled for entry from 3:00 p.m.