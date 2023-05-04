Final details for the student-military civic parade in Hernandarias

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, met with the teachers, principals, and supervisors who are members of the organizing committee of the student parade in homage to the homeland, which will take place on Friday, May 12, on Avenida Juan B. Flores in our city. .

In the meeting where the details of said parade are finalized, it was highlighted that until Friday the educational institutions must present the reviews and history of the different schools and colleges that will be protagonists of the parade and citizens are urged to participate in the great act in honor of the country, with fervor and patriotism.