Home » Final details for the student-military civic parade in Hernandarias
News

Final details for the student-military civic parade in Hernandarias

by admin
Final details for the student-military civic parade in Hernandarias
Coordination meeting for the parade to be held in the city.

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, met with the teachers, principals, and supervisors who are members of the organizing committee of the student parade in homage to the homeland, which will take place on Friday, May 12, on Avenida Juan B. Flores in our city. .

In the meeting where the details of said parade are finalized, it was highlighted that until Friday the educational institutions must present the reviews and history of the different schools and colleges that will be protagonists of the parade and citizens are urged to participate in the great act in honor of the country, with fervor and patriotism.

See also  Farmadon and Insa Monagas successfully carried out the Great Medical and Vaccination Day in the Humnt

You may also like

Township prepares recognition to 26 outstanding citizens

Marktbergel | 15 year old missing

A woman led a dangerous criminal group in...

Five drivers victims of extortive robbery – Diario...

Carriers robbed all the passers-by who were passing...

Researchers claim to have solved mysteries about da...

the devil walks around

SHELTER FROM THE RAINS, TAKE CARE OF YOUR...

Inflation – Esken accuses companies of indecent behavior

Motocross, without a track, but with great champions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy