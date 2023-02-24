The last meeting of the Take it slow project, the Italy-Croatia European program of which the Emilia Romagna region is a partner, will be held on 24 February 2023 at 2.30 pm in the spaces of Musss, naturalistic museum and environmental education center of the Sasso Simone and Simoncello park Pennabilli.

The project aims to increase the green growth potential of the Adriatic area and promote changes through sustainable and slow tourism, identified in Valmarecchia the area where to implement concrete measures of diversification of innovative tourism productsbased on natural and cultural heritage sites through the involvement of local stakeholders, to build a participatory action plan for conservation and asset managementcomes to an end with this last event on the calendar.

Take it slow – Views from the sea is a project created by Emilia-Romagna Regiona, with the support of Apt Services Emilia-Romagnawith the aim of jointly defining a bottom-up management model and promote the Adriatic region as green, smart, sustainable, accessible and slow-moving cross-border tourism destination. The comparison with the tour operators and the activities of the two Municipalities, Santarcangelo of Romagna and Pennabillibegan in October 2021 and was divided into numerous meetings on the territory.

Synergies in the Park

As part of the project, the event is inserted new synergies in the Parkpromoted by the Municipality of Pennabilli and by Interregional park of Sasso Simone and Simoncello which will be held on 24 and 25 February 2023, at the Musss headquarters. For its realization, the Municipality made use of the collaboration of the Associations Chiocciola the home of the nomad APS, Ultimo Punto Association, Prometeo Bike APS.

presentations, training and networking with Aigae and tour operators, for the purpose of illustrating the environmental hiking guides and to those who, in the area, organize accompanying outdoor activities (hiking, cycling, horse riding or other types of itineraries), the peculiarities of the protected area, the regulatory and behavioral aspects related to its use and the conservation, monitoring, enhancement of the territory in which the Sasso Simone and Simoncello Park is engaged. The meeting will also be an opportunity to explain the activity of to guides and operators coordination and information dedicated to them, which the Park will promote from March 2023.

A networking aperitif will allow participants to get to know each other better and activate collaboration mechanisms, while the evening will be dedicated to observing the night sky. On 25 February, from 9 to 12, go to thee-bike tour for 15 people, to discover the most suitable itineraries for enjoying the park by bicycle.

