Final Fantasy 7: likeassassin's Tifa cosplay is shown in seven incredible versions
Final Fantasy 7: likeassassin's Tifa cosplay is shown in seven incredible versions

Final Fantasy 7: likeassassin’s Tifa cosplay is shown in seven incredible versions

The beauty of the world of video games is that often the most beloved characters of a title or saga appear in various formats, be they remakes, remasters, spin-offs or even just more or less official alternative versions. This gives the world of cosplay the possibility of creating a given character in multiple ways, as he demonstrates to us now likeassassin with its various Tifa cosplaythe heroine of Final Fantasy 7.

likeassassin, to be precise, offers us seven different versions of Tifa. The character from Final Fantasy 7 (but also Crisis Core, 7 Remake, Dissidia…) appears with various costumes, from the most classic to more original versions, some completely in black and others completely in white, without forgetting Tifa with the dress blue from the remake. The end result is a series of high-quality shots that allow you to admire the many versions of the Square Enix character.

Tifa is a multifaceted character and these cosplays prove it to us: in your opinion, which is the best version among those created by likeassassin?

