Final leg of Colombian Professional Soccer begins in Medellín

Julian Andres Santa

Emotional was the definition of the last date of the home runs of Colombian Professional Soccer, mainly in group A, where at different times, the three teams that arrived alive were partially through to the final, however, Jefferson Duque and Jarlan Barrera allowed Atlético Nacional will secure your ticket.

For their part, in group B, Millonarios suffered a little in the first half against Medellín, where they could not find their way to the game, although they did their main task, which was to win so that what happened in Cali no longer mattered. , where América defeated Chicó 3-2. This is how people from Antioquia and from the capital will play the attractive final of the first semester, beginning this Wednesday, June 21 at 8 pm at the Atanasio Girardot stadium and defining the champion in the rematch, on Saturday the 24th of the same month at 7 pm. night in El Campín in Bogotá.

This is how Atlético Nacional, led by the criticized Paulo Autori, will search for its 18th title in the Colombian League, while Millonarios, guided by Alberto Gamero, who was made elusive to win this championship with the blues, will seek its 16th crown .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

