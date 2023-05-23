Final PEI check and support hours will not be quantified based on the ranges: no tables C1 and C2. The note from the Ministry is coming

“The ministerial note of these days will immediately allow for the formulation of proposals for support hours without using tables C and C1”.

He said it Paola Frassinettiundersecretary of the Ministry of Education with responsibility for inclusion policies, during a video message addressed to the Article 26 association, which presented a document signed by dozens of school and disability realities – some of which promoters of the observatory 182, in the Chamber.

“Since 2020 indeed – dice Charles Stacchiolapresident of Article 26 – school legislation has excluded many pupils with disabilities from normal classroom activities and has limited the ability of parents to participate in the planning of activities for their children“.

“We thank the undersecretary of the MIM, Paola Frassinetti– concludes Stacchiola – which announced on this occasion a ministerial note addressed to all schools to recall the centrality of the family and the need for bureaucratic simplification, which will make it possible to avoid the discriminatory cut of many hours of support to protect the right to study of the most vulnerable and the educational role of the family in synergy with the school“.

Hours of support: an uphill battle

It all stems from the fact that the decree 182 of 2020 introduced the new PEI, at the center of a great debate which also involved the offices of administrative justice and the Council of State.

The Ministry has given instructions to compile the PEI as regards the aspects of educational-didactic planning, while, as regards the compilation of resources, the existence of an operating profile is required which should be drawn up on the basis of the published guidelines by the Ministry of Health.

Therefore, the PEI must be drawn up which requires a quantification of the hours on the basis of an existing operating profile. Too bad that the functioning profile does not exist in practice.

And the families, but also the teachers, have highlighted in recent months that it is not possible to quantify the hours of support on the so-called ranges, given that these come from the detection of the operating debt contained in the operating profile which does not currently exist.

While waiting to read the ministerial note with the indications, therefore, it seems probable that the hours of support can be attributed on the basis of the health certification, in the absence of the actual document, i.e. the operating profile. It should therefore be assumed that the serious certification provides for the maximum hours of support. But to confirm this we have to wait for ministerial indications. These are speculations at the moment.

See also

PEI final check, support hours quantification: which sections to fill in? Who compiles the Dynamic Functional Profile? Waiting for the guidelines of the Ministry