Julian Andres Santa

The crosses of the final phase of the South American U-20 Championship, which had the initial round at the Pascual Guerrero stadium and the Deportivo Cali stadium, have been defined and now the finals will be held in Bogotá, to be played at El Campín and Techo. The Colombian National Team, which has not hosted this event since 2005, when it was champion, will seek to repeat history and leave the title at home.

Finals format

Five days are played with a round-robin format, where the first four in the general table qualify for the U-20 World Cup, to be held in Indonesia from May 20 to June 11 of this year. In addition, up to the third box of the classification, they obtain a place in the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, 2023.

Colombia invicta

Those led by Héctor Cárdenas have extra motivation and, at the same time, greater pressure as they are contesting this event in front of their people and being aware of the important opportunity that being able to play in this tournament means for each of the athletes, since it opens the door for them thanks to their talent. La Tricolor was located in the group of death and managed to overcome it, leaving its similar from Argentina on the road and also ending the first phase undefeated.

These have been the results of Colombia: Date 1: Colombia 1-1 Paraguay. Date 2: Peru 1-2 Colombia. Date 3 was the rest day for the locals. Date 4: Colombia 1-1 Brazil. Date 5: Colombia 1-0 Argentina.

Uruguay, primer rival

The first exam for our team will be against Uruguay, which also arrives undefeated and also stands out for its offensive power, having scored eleven goals in four games. Their results were the following: Uruguay 3-0 Chile. Uruguay 3-0 Venezuela. Uruguay 4-1 Bolivia. Uruguay 1-1 Ecuador.

This is how the final round will be played

Date 1. Tomorrow (times to be defined)

Paraguay vs Venezuela

Brazil vs Ecuador

Colombia vs Uruguay

Date 2. Friday, February 3

Colombia vs Paraguay

Brasil vs Venezuela

Uruguay vs Ecuador

Date 3. Monday, February 6

Venezuela vs Uruguay

Colombia vs Ecuador

Paraguay vs Brazil

Date 4. Thursday, February 9

Colombia vs Brazil

Uruguay vs. Paraguay

Ecuador vs Venezuela

Date 5. Sunday, February 12

Ecuador vs Paraguay

Brazil vs Uruguay

Colombia vs Venezuela30