Final phase of construction of 7th South Avenue in Sonsonate begins

by admin
Nov 01, 2023, 7:14 pm

The municipality of Sonsonate has reported that today, the final phase of the construction work on the 7th South Avenue that connects the municipality with San Antonio del Monte began.

“This new section will provide a new road option, easing the vehicular load in the center of Sonsonate,” the mayor’s office reported through social networks, with images of the progress.

Sonsonate has worked for the last three years on the modernization and recovery of streets, providing road safety to its inhabitants and boosting the local economy.

Modernization of 7th Avenue South, in Sonsonate. This is how the finished work would look.

