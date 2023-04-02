Home News Final preparations for the traditional Stations of the Cross in Hernandarias
Final preparations for the traditional Stations of the Cross in Hernandarias

Intense work on the elaboration of torches and candles that will cover the entire journey.

With logistical support from the Municipality of Hernandarias, the decorations are being finalized for the major Stations of the Cross to be held on Good Friday, April 7, with the aim of giving the appropriate setting for Holy Week. The three parishes of the city, San Francisco de Asís, Sagrado Corazón de Jesús and Nuestra Señora de la Asunción, together, are the organizers of the already traditional Via Crucis major, divided into fourteen stops or stations, in each of which commemorates an episode of the passion of Christ.

The Department of Culture, in charge of Prof. Zulemi Fariña, carries out the elaboration of the torches and candles that will cover the entire route that goes from the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, in Area 6, to the end of the route of the 14 stations, in front of the Nuestra Señora de la Asunción Parish, central square of the city.

