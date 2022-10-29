Listen to the audio version of the article

A team, let the center-right know, found itself on the redistribution of the boxes. Now begins the sprint within the parties, because those who are elbowing for a post as deputy minister or secretary are much more than the places available. Giorgia Meloni wants to appoint them to the Council of Ministers which will most likely be convened for October 31 (today October 29, the pre-council, because some ministries must change the name), so both in FdI and in the allied forces every knot must be resolved in the end. week. The premier does not want to waste any more time.

The internal war in Forza Italia

Yesterday afternoon he met Giovanbattista Fazzolari (probable undersecretary for the implementation of the program) and the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, with whom he had already had a long meeting together with the Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani at Palazzo Chigi, where the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, also had a couple of hours. Now he looks above all at the outcome of the internal race at Forza Italia. “A war”, to put it with a deputy in the first legislature who in turn has some ambitions. However, Silvio Berlusconi expects to fish above all from the basin of the non-elected. Meanwhile, the former governor of Sardinia Ugo Cappellacci, has entered the race for a post as undersecretary at the Mef (the blue alternative would be Maurizio Casasco), where Noi moderati will occupy one of his two (or three) boxes.

He could do it with Renzo Tondo, but in the centrist group there is a lot, with the various components that do not agree on the name. The hypothesis – not unprecedented – of a double deputy minister is also circulating for the Economy. One will in all likelihood be Maurizio Leo, FdI’s economic manager, the other could be the Northern League’s Federico Freni. In the tightening of the negotiations, in the very last hours and as majority sources confirm that they are following the negotiations, Forza Italia seems to be obtaining three deputy ministerial posts instead of the two previously estimated in the eight sub-government boxes destined for Silvio Berlusconi’s party. The three should be Francesco Paolo Sisto at Justice, Valentino Valentini at Mise and Paolo Barelli at the Interior.

Among the Azzurri in the air of government there are also Matteo Perego di Cremnago (Defense), Francesco Battistoni (Agriculture), Giuseppe Mangialavori (Infrastructures) and Alberto Barachini, to whom the delegation to Publishing seems destined. The next few hours, however, can hold surprises. The blues of the South are asking for more space, and above all there is a lack of female names. So one of these eight may eventually have to give way to the Sicilian Matilde Siracusano. Claudio Durigon as Deputy Minister of Labor, Edoardo Rixi (Infrastructure), Vannia Gava as Deputy Minister for the Environment, Andrea Ostellari (Justice), Lucia Borgonzoni (Culture) can also join the leagues as Deputy Minister of Labor, and Massimo Bitonci is also among the candidates. and Jacopo Morrone.

The majority of the 38 seats at Fdi

As with the ministers, most of the approximately 38 posts will be for FdI. Among these, the majority reason, Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata is also expected as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marcello Gemmato at Health, Wanda Ferro at Viminale, Andrea Delmastro at Justice (or Infrastructure), Marcello Gemmato at Health, Alessio Butti Undersecretary to digital innovation, Galeazzo Bignami to Mise, Paola Frassinetti to education, Salvatore Deidda to defense, and Edmondo Cirielli and Augusta Montaruli also have a chance. Another CDM will serve to distribute the proxies to the ministries. Those on foreign trade could end up in an inter-ministerial committee between the Farnesina and companies. The Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi will have those for Milan-Cortina. Next week the appointment of the new managing director of the organizing Foundation is expected: Alessandro Araimo in pole position, but Alfredo Altavilla, Diana Bianchedi, Andrea Zappia and Evelina Christillin are eligible.