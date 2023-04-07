IN THE final stretch for the debate in the joint First Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives, the government project will enter from next week through which “criminal and penitentiary policy is humanized to contribute to overcoming the state of affairs unconstitutional”.

This initiative, called “prison humanization”, has an urgent message, which is why it is discussed jointly by the constitutional affairs cells. The Government’s idea is that, before the end of April, the initiative receives approval in the first and third debates, so that it can be considered by the plenary in May and thus can be approved before the end of the legislature in the third week of June.

Before Easter, the Ministry of Justice and the congressmen of the First Commissions held new public hearings to explain the scope of the project, especially given the harsh criticism that prosecutor Francisco Barbosa has launched.

The last hearings were held in Cúcuta and Pasto. There the head of the judicial portfolio, Néstor Osuna Patiño, defended the objective of the reform, noting that since September 2022 more than twenty of these forums have been held throughout the country, although the initiative was filed weeks ago in Congress .

As is known, the Government insists that this bill pursues four fundamental objectives, starting with confronting the punitive desire with which legislation has been legislated in recent decades, which the Constitutional Court has pointed out as a defect in the system. It also maintains that restorative justice must be supported as a useful and expeditious mechanism for resolving various social conflicts that are usually handled less effectively through criminal proceedings. And it is added that, in this way, it is sought that the stage of execution of the sentences fulfills its constitutional purpose of resocialization. All this should, then, result in a lower rate of criminal recidivism and, therefore, reduce citizen insecurity.

In the hearing held in Cúcuta, for example, Osuna rejected the accusations against the articles, especially in relation to the aside that proposes an alternative penal treatment for small farmers in poverty who derive their subsistence from crops for illicit use.

This proposal has been harshly criticized by the Prosecutor’s Office, especially given the risk that it is opening the way to decriminalize the entire drug trafficking business chain. He also indicated that several of the proposals are openly unconstitutional and will not pass the examination of the Constitutional Court.

Other congressmen have warned about the risk of mass releases. Meanwhile, several major city mayors say high-impact crime and criminal recidivism will skyrocket.

Osuna replied that the government is absolutely committed to fighting drug trafficking. “The Prosecutor and other people have criticized, I think with an excess of disproportionate noise, the dimensions of the article that covers small farmers who derive their livelihood from illicit crops. The proposed idea, the truth, is not for drug traffickers, ever, ”he specified.

According to Osuna “…, in recent times there has not been any other government as far removed from the dynamics of drug trafficking as this one.” What he did specify is that the Government is aware that the weakest link in the drug trafficking chain is the peasants and coca leaf growers, to whom responding with the State penal apparatus is unreasonable. “We do not propose that this cease to be a crime, but we do propose that there be an alternative penal treatment for these growers,” he said.

He added that, during the last 20 years, Colombia has entered into a spiral of punitiveness, with a tendency to increase penalties, decrease benefits for convicted persons, create new crimes and mistakenly think that solutions to multiple problems could be provided through criminal law. social.

“This worsening of the deprivation of liberty, this excessive confidence that prison can serve society in something, had not reduced crime rates or allowed the re-socialization of persons deprived of liberty,” he explained.

Moreover, for the Minister the bill is a moderate reform and does not constitute a great revolution in criminal law. “Probably this country needs a big change and this is just a first appetizer.”

food absence

Faced with the proposal to decriminalize the crime of non-food assistance, Osuna pointed out that in 2021 the law that creates the Registry of Delinquent Food Debtors (Redam) was approved; an agile mechanism for the collection of maintenance obligations.

“It’s like a bank, a kind of Covinoc or Datacrédito, but with many more teeth. Those who are registered in Redam will not be able, among other things, to access a bank loan or hold public office. They are very severe sanctions for the food debtor, which we believe are much more effective than jail to achieve the payment of a sum of money, “he indicated.

At the public hearing in Pasto, the Vice Minister of Criminal Policy and Restorative Justice, Camilo Umaña Hernández, stated that “we want to create a resocialization mechanism so that people who enter the prison system can come out better and not worse off. Prisons, according to the Constitutional Court, are universities of crime in which every month we pay for each person $2.600.000 ”.