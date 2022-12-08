For the Bookmakers, the French Saints win

The French Saints are the favorites of the 16th edition of X-Factor. According to the bookmakers, the Eporedian duo led by Rkomi is placed at an altitude of 1.55 both on Stanleybet.it and on Planetwin365. Beatrice Quinta, however, followed by vocal coach Dargen D’Amico, is placed on the podium at 1.95. The bets also concern rookie judges. Rkomi and Dargen D’Amico surpass the veteran Fedez in altitude: the former is the favorite at 1.65, Dargen is placed at 2.30 and the Milanese singer at 7. The same altitude also for his darling Linda Riverditi, up to a few weeks ago he was instead among the favorites to win. Further success, however, for Tropea: they have passed all the ballots, but the victory remains a mirage at 21, with Ambra finishing at 29.