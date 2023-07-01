Finale Ligure, a new bridge over the Pora stream – design competition – open procedure

Delivery 1st degree by September 11, 2023

The Municipality of Finale Ligure, in the province of Savona, has announced a design competition for the construction of a bridge that will connect the SP490 and via Dantein order to regulate traffic flows and ensure a suitable connection between the two important routes with respect to the current crossing represented by the double Bailey bridge at via Sagittario.

The work, to be included among the revisiting and rationalization interventions of the road linking the districts of Finalborgo and Finalmarina, it will improve the viability of the urban centerknown for its strategic position along the Western Ligurian Riviera which directly overlooks the Ligurian Sea.

Furthermore, the natural predisposition for the practice of numerous outdoor activities, such as mountain biking and climbing for which it is known internationally, has made the Finale area the perfect destination for enthusiasts and sportsmen who recognize its uniqueness, thanks to climbing, mountain biking and hiking trails.

The proposals must take into account the landscape relevance of the host environmental contextpositioned in immediate visual relationship with the Finalborgo district and, therefore, the design of the structure must be inspired by the achievement of the maximum aesthetic levelas well as functional.

Therefore, they are required alternative structural and technical solutions, innovative and of high architectural qualitycapable of guaranteeing the maximum degree of safety in the event of river floods, ensuring a dialogue with the peculiarities of the area.

The amount of the works (including safety charges) is estimated at 6.500.000 euro.

COMPETITION PROCEDURE

The competition will take place, free of charge and anonymously, exclusively electronically on the concorrimi.it platform and is divided into two stages:

il first degree – elaboration of ideas proposals – it is finalized to select FOUR creative proposalsto be admitted to the second degree. The second degree – project elaboration – it is aimed at identifying the best project among those presented by the admitted competitors. Papers required Illustrative report (max 3 pages) to highlight the concepts expressed graphically Check of consistency (max 3 pages) to demonstrate that you have respected the costs foreseen for the intervention 1 graphic table A1 with the representation of the project idea that is intends to develop in the 2nd grade, and containing floor plans, any three-dimensional views and photo insertions with the technique of your choice, including captions, described and illustrative texts. Evaluation criteria – 1st level Ability to interpret the theme of the competition and compliance with the defined objectives, compositional aspects, architectural quality, originality and creativity of the design idea in relation to the context and the functionality and use of the designed spaces | up to 40 points Integration of the project into the reference context in terms of innovative, qualifying and functional solutions. General organizational scheme also in function of the interconnections with the existing road system | up to 35 points Innovative and technological aspects, functionality of use, environmental sustainability, development of the territory in which the project proposal is inserted | up to 15 points Economic sustainability: coherence between the assumed costs and the designed solutions | up to 10 Rewards points

1st classified: 72.800 euro

2nd – 4th classified: 10.400 euro

