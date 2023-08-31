Home » Finally, Kinshasa Lukunga results available
News

by admin
August 31, 2023

The wait will have been long, sometimes very long for the finalist students of Kinshasa Lukunga. The same is true for the other educational provinces which are awaiting the results.

As promised by the Ministry of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, the results of lukunga will be made public this Thursday, August 31 in the evening. But long before, it is the winners of lukunga who are known. The list of the best Kinshasa/Lukunga winners is therefore available pending the rest of the results.

