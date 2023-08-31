Finally, Kinshasa Lukunga results available

Editorial Matininfos.net August 31, 2023 Featured, News, Education 446 Views

The wait will have been long, sometimes very long for the finalist students of Kinshasa Lukunga. The same is true for the other educational provinces which are awaiting the results.

As promised by the Ministry of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, the results of lukunga will be made public this Thursday, August 31 in the evening. But long before, it is the winners of lukunga who are known. The list of the best Kinshasa/Lukunga winners is therefore available pending the rest of the results.

Read Also On Matininfos.NET

In the coming months, the Constitutional Court will have a new courtroom. It’s this Tuesday…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

