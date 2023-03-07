The short journey that connects the La Romelia-El Pollo variant with the Pereira-Marseille road that also leads to the Combia corregimiento, is used by thousands of drivers daily, but despite the importance of this connection, for years it has been unpaved causing serious affectations to mobility, especially in rainy seasons.

The demolition of the old Curtiembres bridge, which will be replaced by a new one that is in the process of being installed, evidenced the need to put a ‘hand’ on the aforementioned connection.

After constant complaints from citizens, media such as El Diario, among others, this road section finally began to be improved.

One aspect to highlight is that in the intervention of this connection, rigid pavement will be placed, which will guarantee greater durability of the work and of course the possibility of cargo vehicles passing through there.

“The investment of approximately 515 million pesos is being made and it is estimated that it will be carried out within a period of 20 days, night work will be carried out so as not to affect the mobility of the area and avoid inconveniencing citizens who pass through the sector” , said the mayor of Pereira, Carlos Maya López.

Taking into account that the current step to take the road to Marseille or Combia, is through the Industrial Park sector at the height of the Luis Alberto Duque neighborhood, drivers request the permanent presence of agents or traffic controllers and thus mitigate the serious problems of mobility that are being presented.