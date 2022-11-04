Finance and Economics Morning Shuttle丨Ministry of Commerce: The total import and export of services in the first three quarters was 4,472.27 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18.2%Fly into the homes of ordinary people

According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce, from January to September, my country’s service trade continued to grow. The total import and export of services was 4,472.27 billion yuan (RMB, the same below), a year-on-year increase of 18.2%; of which service exports were 2,148.02 billion yuan, an increase of 20.5%; imports were 2,324.26 billion yuan, an increase of 16.1%. The growth of service exports was 4.4 percentage points higher than that of imports, driving the service trade deficit to drop by 19.6% to 176.24 billion yuan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to Canada’s request to divest three Chinese companies

According to CCTV news, a reporter asked a question about the Canadian government’s request on Tuesday for three Chinese-funded companies to withdraw their capital from Canadian companies such as Canadian Power Metals. In this regard, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Canada’s generalization of the concept of national security and artificially setting up obstacles is not conducive to the development of relevant industries and detrimental to the stability of the industrial chain and supply chain. China urges Canada to stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies and create a fair and reasonable business environment for Chinese companies to invest in Canada. The Chinese government will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of domestic enterprises.

To standardize the rental order and increase the supply of affordable rental housing, Shanghai will introduce new rental regulations

With the continuous deepening of the “rental and purchase” system, the rental housing market has entered a new stage of development. Shanghai has begun to solicit public opinions on the “Shanghai Housing Leasing Regulations (Draft)” (hereinafter referred to as “Leasing Regulations (Draft)”). The period is from November 2 to November 16, 2022.

The “Leasing Regulations” (draft) consists of 7 chapters and 65 articles, and the main contents cover five aspects, such as improving the governance mechanism, regulating leasing behavior, strengthening the management of market entities, and emphasizing both the protection of people’s livelihood and the supervision of services. In order to balance the rights and obligations of both parties, the “Leasing Regulations” (Draft) clarifies the code of conduct that the lessor and the lessee should abide by, such as clarifying the regulations that should be followed by rental housing, prohibiting group renting, and must refine and improve the registration and filing of leases. specific requirements. At the same time, the parties are also encouraged to enter into long-term lease contracts to establish a stable lease relationship.

From the perspective of market players, it is proposed to strengthen the supervision of individual “second landlords” and strengthen the management of real estate brokerage agencies and housing leasing companies, including establishing a filing system, real-name employment of employees, standardizing the release of housing information, and implementing contracts. Online signature, financial supervision requirements, etc. In terms of people’s livelihood security, it is not only necessary to establish target positioning and expand the supply of affordable rental housing, but also to strengthen source planning, and to clearly formulate special plans and key layout requirements.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange adjusts the transaction fees for the relevant contracts of the rebar futures varieties

According to the announcement of the Shanghai Futures Exchange on November 3, after research and decision, starting from the trading on November 7, 2022 (that is, the evening trading on November 4), the transaction fee for the rebar futures RB2310 contract will be adjusted to 2/10,000 of the transaction amount. , the transaction fee for closing Imakura within the day is adjusted to 2/10,000 of the transaction amount.

New stock issuance and listing

November 4th

No new shares listed

1 new share subscription

The subscription code of Zhongzhi Technology is 301361 The total number of shares issued is 29.08 million shares. The online issuance of 8.29 million shares is the upper limit of subscription. The price of 8,000 shares is 26.44 yuan.

Dividends increase

301236 iSoftStone’s dividends will be increased to 5.00 yuan per 10 distributions on ex-rights and ex-dividend days (tax included, 4.50 yuan after tax deduction)

301236 iSoftStone’s dividends are converted to increase dividends of 5.00 yuan per 10 distributions on the day of distribution (tax included, 4.50 yuan after tax deduction)

Listed company announcement

Sinopharm Modern: Wholly-owned subsidiary Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate Injection passed the consistency evaluation

Shanghai Yanpu: Dongfeng Lear will supply a complete set of car seat frame assembly for BYD-Han after receiving the notice from Dongfeng Lear

Peking University Medicine: Received the drug registration certificate for ornidazole injection

Guangdong Hydropower: Signed two construction contracts

Fu’an Pharmaceutical: Received the Drug Registration Certificate for Desloratadine Oral Solution

China Merchants Shipping: Plans to increase capital of 50% of the joint venture company CLNG by 43.5 million US dollars

Bank of Ningbo: The qualification of chief information officer has been approved

Radio and Television Express: It plans to acquire 90.01% equity of CICC through public delisting

Xinmin Evening News reporter Yang Shuo