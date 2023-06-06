Finance discovers 85 kilos of cocaine in a sausage truck – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, JUNE 06 – What began as a routine check on the loading of a heavy vehicle, on the correspondence between the commercial documentation and the transported goods, in this case packaged and frozen goods, has turned into a maxi-seizure of drugs: 85 kg of cocaine found by the Guardia di Finanza on an articulated lorry that was leaving the Interporto of Bologna.



It was driven by a truck driver of Calabrian origin, owner of a sole proprietorship operating in the transport sector, who was arrested. When he was stopped, with the normal request for documents, he immediately showed an evident state of agitation. His behavior made the financiers suspicious, who proceeded to inspect the vehicle after verifying that the man also had some trouble with the law behind him. The suspicions were confirmed by the discovery, in the glove compartments and other specially created spaces inside the articulated lorry, of 77 dark envelopes wrapped in cellophane, as well as around 2,000 euros in cash.



Subsequent investigations confirmed that the powder contained in the wrappers was cocaine, for a total weight of 85 kg, and that it would have yielded around 7 million euros once placed on the market. Drugs and money have been seized, while investigations continue to reconstruct the origin and destination of the drug. (HANDLE).

