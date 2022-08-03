Born in Treviso, Lanfranco Cirillo is the Italian who made the dreams of the Russian Tsar come true. The luxury flaunted does not match with his tax return. Hence the seals to villas, fine wines, works of art, cars and even personal helicopters

TREVISO. For everyone he is ‘Putin’s architect’, the Italian who made the dreams of the Russian tsar come true. Lanfranco Cirillo, 63 years old, is officially registered with Aire, an association of Italians residing abroad, but for the investigators his center of interest remains Italy. Where, however, it is not possible to pay taxes compatible with the very high standard of living.

«Notable displays of wealth completely disproportionate to the declared taxable income – the investigators argue -, for which adequate justifications have not been provided to ascertain the legality of the tax ”.

After the registration of his name in the register of suspects with the accusations of smuggling and unfaithful declaration, money laundering, self-laundering and fraudulent transfer of values, a maxi seizure was thus triggered for the professional. 141 million euros of movable and immovable assets.

The Guardia di Finanza, at the disposal of the investigating judge Alessandra Sabatucci, has seized the luxurious villa by the architect in Roncadalle, in the Brescia area, e another one in Sardinia. And then works of art by Picasso, Cezanne, De Chirico, Fontana which are included in the catalog of 143 works attributable to Cirillo. Also under seizure the personal helicopter of the architect and 670 thousand euros in cash.

Beyond bags, jewelry, silverware, wine bottles valuable, cars, motorcycles, agricultural land, a yacht, carpets and over 670 thousand euros in cash.

Beyond all current accounts made out to the 63-year-old.

The seizure concludes the investigations by the Brescia Economic-Financial Police Unit which took place in recent months following the identification of a helicopter, registered in Russia, for which the customs formalities had not been fulfilled and which led to the discovery of a alleged case of fictitious residence abroad.

The professionist, born in Treviso but residing in Brescia for 30 years, he is under investigation for having declared incomes of tens of millions of euros from 2013 to 2019, while maintaining in Italy the center of his family, emotional and economic-patrimonial interests.

In 2014, Putin himself gave him Russian citizenship. «Everyone knows that for 20 years I have lived in Russia – Cirillo had defended himself in February, when his registration in the register of suspects by the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office emerged – In Russia I am proud to have carried out important works, giving work to dozens of Italian companies and bringing in the homes of many of the people most important and influential the best of Italian excellence. With serenity and confidence, however, I have already started to collaborate personally with the judiciary. And I will continue to do so until my position is fully clarified ».