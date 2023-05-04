Financial advisor Bursa deputy candidates together at the chamber council meeting – Bursa News – Regional News

HÜSEYİN İZCİ / BURSA TODAY

BSMMMO In the meeting held in the Service Building, IYI Party Bursa Deputy candidate Birgül Yıldız Günay, who is a financial advisor by profession, Huriye Canan Çelik Tunar, CHP Bursa Deputy candidate, Sevil Özkul, Bursa deputy candidate of the Communist Party of Turkey, Ali Matışlı, candidate of Bursa Deputy of the Nation Party, Ekrem, candidate of Bursa deputy of the Great Union Party. Alfatlı, Grand Union Party Bursa parliamentary candidate Hüseyin Yenidogan, Grand Union Party Bursa parliamentary candidate Ozan Aydın, Victory Party Bursa parliamentary candidate Emrah Yaşar, Vatan Party Bursa parliamentary candidate Mehmet Alanbel, Young Party Bursa parliamentary candidate Serkan Tekyıldık, Left Party Bursa parliamentary candidate Yaser Laçin and Nation Party Bursa deputy candidate Yusuf Cesur took part.

“I CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF YOU”

Speaking at the beginning of the chamber council meeting, Hüseyin Halil, President of BSMMMO He started his speech by saying that they were affected by the earthquake disaster. Stating that they wanted to hold the chamber council meeting before the May 14 elections, Halil said, “We wanted our deputy candidate colleagues to feel our support, and we thought of embracing them here. I congratulate them all on their candidacy, I support them individually.” used his statements.

BURSA DEPUTY CANDIDATES INTRODUCE THEIR OWN COLLEAGUES

After the speech of the chairman of the chamber, the financial advisor Bursa deputy The candidates introduced themselves to their colleagues one by one. Bursa deputy candidates talking about their education and professional careers gave the message of solving both professional and country problems hand in hand.

After the short speeches of the parliamentary candidates, the chamber assembly meeting continued.

