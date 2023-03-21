



“Financial education is the ability of a person to understand the basic concepts of personal finance, money management and make responsible and informed decisions, which will allow them to improve their economic well-being.”

This is how financial education is defined by Margarita Hernández, head of the Superintendence of Popular and Solidarity Economy (SEPS), which coordinates the World Money Week, which is met with the objective of including more than 80,000 children and young people in access to a quality financial education.

With the slogan “Plan your money, plant your future”, the Global Money Week agenda will take place between March 20 and 26, which this 2023 focuses on raising awareness about what individual financial behavior implies, not just in the future of each one, but in the environment and in society.

“The biggest challenge is for children and young people to understand the importance of this tool. Many times in homes minors are excluded from financial decisions, as something they do not have to know because it is not a matter for children or young people are excluded because they still do not work”, indicates the official.

recommendations

In this sense, he made a call to create spaces that favor savings instead of indiscriminately favoring access to credit. The recommended thing is to allocate 20% of income to savings and in case of debt, do not exceed 20% of income.

Likewise, it is essential to distinguish between need and desire when making an acquisition. If the answer is “I don’t need it”, the right thing to do is to save, nor should it be saved to spend later.

Daniel Guevara, commercial manager of the RTC Coonecta Transactional Network, indicated that financial education on a national scale is at a low level. He referred to a study carried out by the Central Bank between 2016 and 2017.

“In figures from the Central Bank, four out of every 100 Ecuadorians have been trained by financial institutions to acquire knowledge for the proper management of their money, this is important because it allows them to grow in the medium and long term,” Guevara said last week. passed during the presentation of a financial education program in conjunction with Educadores Cooperativa in Cuenca.

Entrepreneurs

Equally transcendental is access to a stock market culture for entrepreneurs. “Probably the success or failure of your venture depends on the first bank operation you receive. If he manages to manage that credit well and maintain adequate levels of economic flow, the business will grow”, says Hernández.

Thus, it recommends distinguishing own income from those of the business; Separate household expenses from business expenses. Understand how to budget; if I have to prefer a payment, know which one to make and which one to defer.

Trainings

Those interested in accessing the financial education agenda within the framework of World Money Week can do so through the platform: https://globalmoneyweek.seps.gob.ec/.

On the SEPS website https://www.seps.gob.ec/ In the “Training” section, there are also courses and modules aimed at citizens. (PNH)-(I)

DATA