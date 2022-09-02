Listen to the audio version of the article

Uefa millionaire fines to eight European teams – including the Italian Juve, Milan, Inter and Roma – for violating financial fair play between 2018 and 2022. The First Section of the Club Financial Control Body of the European Union of Football Federations European, in fact, announces a note published on the Uefa website – noted “that Ac Milan, As Monaco, As Roma, Beşiktaş JK, Fc Internazionale Milano, Juventus, Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain have not met the requirement of financial balance” .

Fines of 172 million euros

The analysis covered the financial years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The financial years 2020 and 2021 were the subject of the Covid emergency measures aimed at neutralizing the negative effects of the pandemic. Based on these measures, the financial years 2020 and 2021 have been assessed as a single period and clubs have been granted specific adjustments for covid-19 and to calculate the average of the combined deficit of 2020 and 2021 ”. “These eight clubs have agreed to pay out 172 million euros. These amounts will be deducted from any revenue these clubs earn from participating in Uefa club competitions or paid directly. Of this amount, 26 million euros (15%) will be paid in full while the residual balance of 146 million euros (85%) is conditional on compliance by these clubs with the objectives indicated in the respective settlement agreement ”. In detail, the shares of the Italian clubs: Milan 15 million, Juventus 23 million, Inter 26 million, Rome 35 million.

Space for settlement agreements

“The settlement agreements cover a period of 3 or 4 years. Under the 3-year settlement agreement, clubs undertake to comply with the football earnings rule during the 2025/26 season. They undertake to achieve intermediate annual goals and to apply conditional financial and sporting measures should these goals not be achieved. The 4-year settlement agreement differs in that it provides for an additional season to comply with the football earnings rule, but includes unconditional sporting restrictions on new player registration applicable from the 2022/23 season. As Roma and FC Internazionale Milano have opted for a 4-year settlement agreement while all the other clubs have opted for a 3-year period ”.