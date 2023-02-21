Financial morning train 丨 In January 2023, the country will absorb 127.69 billion yuan of foreign capital, an increase of 14.5% year-on-yearFly into the homes of ordinary people

In January 2023, the country will absorb 127.69 billion yuan of foreign capital, an increase of 14.5% year-on-year

According to the Ministry of Commerce, in January 2023, the actual use of foreign capital nationwide was 127.69 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.5% (equivalent to 19.02 billion US dollars, an increase of 10%). Among them: the actual use of foreign capital in the manufacturing industry increased by 40.4%; the actual use of foreign capital in high-tech industries increased by 62.8%, the high-tech manufacturing industry increased by 74.5%, and the high-tech service industry increased by 59.6%; the actual use of foreign capital in the eastern, central and western regions of my country increased by 13.4% respectively. %, 25.9% and 21.6%.

The People’s Bank of China: Continue to explore a working framework for the protection of financial consumer rights that is suitable for national conditions, social conditions and people’s conditions

According to news from the People’s Bank of China on February 20, on February 16, the People’s Bank of China held the 2023 Working Conference on the Protection of Financial Consumer Rights and Interests.

The meeting held that in 2022, the financial consumer rights and interests protection department of the People’s Bank of China system will conscientiously study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and actively promote financial protection from the perspective of safeguarding the long-term and fundamental interests of the majority of financial consumers. Construct consumer rights and interests protection systems, continuously improve the pertinence and effectiveness of financial education, continuously promote the construction of a diversified financial dispute resolution mechanism, severely crack down on violations of financial consumer rights and interests, continue to promote the high-quality development of inclusive finance, and comprehensively improve the protection of financial consumer rights and interests level.

The meeting emphasized that to do a good job in the protection of financial consumer rights and interests, we must deeply understand the role and positioning of the protection of financial consumer rights and interests in the new journey of Chinese-style modernization, adhere to overall planning, systematic planning, and overall advancement, and continue to explore solutions suitable for national conditions, social conditions and people’s conditions. The framework for the protection of financial consumer rights and interests, and strive to promote the high-quality development of financial consumer rights and interests protection.

Yiwu launches its own global payment channel

According to The Paper, Yiwu Pay, a payment platform created by Yiwu Small Commodity City, was officially released on Monday. Yiwu Pay currently has reached cooperation with more than 400 banks around the world, with business covering more than 100 countries and regions, and 16 mainstream currencies for international payment.

Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission: Virtual asset trading platforms operating in Hong Kong need to be licensed

On February 20, the official website of the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission announced that the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission launched a consultation on the proposed regulations applicable to operators of virtual asset trading platforms. According to the new licensing system that will come into effect on June 1, 2023, all central virtual asset trading platforms operating in Hong Kong or actively promoting to Hong Kong investors will need to be licensed by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission.

In this consultation, the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission specifically seeks market opinions on the following matters: whether licensed platform operators should be allowed to provide services to retail investors; When establishing a business relationship with customers, what measures should be implemented in addition to ensuring appropriateness and token inclusion. The Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission stated that operators of virtual asset trading platforms (including existing platforms) planning to apply for licenses should start to review and revise their systems and control measures to prepare for the new system. Operators who do not intend to apply for a license should start preparing for an orderly closure of their operations in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission intends to publish the list on its website to inform the public of the different regulatory status of virtual asset trading platforms.

IPO

February 21st

2 new stocks listed

Long Xun Co., Ltd. Consistent Konjac

1 new share subscription

Yibin Technology Subscription Code 001278 Total Issue 30.93 Million Shares Online Issue 12.97 Million Shares Subscription Upper Limit 12,000 Shares Issue Price 17.00 Yuan

Dividend turned into increase

none

Important Announcements of Listed Companies

Zhongju High-tech: The deputy general manager of the company was detained for investigation

Huilong New Materials: plans to set up a joint venture company to carry out business related to outdoor leisure products

Jingye Intelligent: It is planned to invest no less than 200 million yuan in the construction of a high-end nuclear technology equipment manufacturing base project

Dong’e Ejiao: Chairman Gao Dengfeng resigns

Ryoden Electric Control: Terminate the use of super-raised funds to invest in light commercial new energy vehicle powertrain control system projects

Neusoft Group: Subsidiaries plan to invest about 700-800 million yuan to build a science and technology industrial park in Wuhan

Green Power: Plans to purchase the equity of several companies to expand the scale of domestic waste incineration power generation business

Xinmin Evening News reporter Yang Shuo