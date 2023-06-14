Financial scandal: the city of Bonn comes to an agreement with the ex-mayor – Rhineland – news

For half an hour late on Tuesday evening, the Bonn City Council became highly emotional. In the non-public session, several council members did not spare their criticism of the former Mayor of Bonn, Bärbel Dieckmann, and her role in the scandal World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB).

Large majority in city council approves agreement

Nevertheless, a large majority of council members voted for the compromise with the 74-year-old today. Dieckmann pays 200,000 euros to the city of Bonn and apologizes because members of the city council did not feel they were sufficiently informed about the financial risks of the construction project. The former Bonn city director Arno Hübner pays 30,000 euros.

It is the result of a conciliation procedure. As a result of this agreement, a judgment in the first instance is no longer valid. In 2020, the administrative court in Cologne sentenced Dieckmann to pay one million euros in damages. According to the verdict, she “grossly negligently” violated her official duties, which caused the city “causal damage”.

Biggest financial scandal in the history of Bonn

Originally, the conference center was not supposed to cost the city of Bonn any money of its own. But an allegedly financially strong investor from South Korea could not show the required equity of 40 million euros. In order for the Sparkasse Köln-Bonn to approve a loan for the construction project, the city of Bonn had to promise that it would be responsible for the sum if necessary. After the investor’s bankruptcy, construction was halted for years, and the city suffered millions in damage. The case is considered the biggest financial scandal in the history of Bonn. In 2018, the city of Bonn filed its claims for damages one day before the statute of limitations expired.

City of Bonn is stuck with damage

The agreement that has now been reached is advantageous for the former mayor, she pays 200,000 and not the originally announced one million euros in damages. The Bonn city treasury, on the other hand, was of no use to the years of legal dispute: the city’s legal fees exceed Dieckmann’s payments many times over.