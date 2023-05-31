Financial Supervisory Service, Hive employee sent to prosecution for using undisclosed information… “Sell stocks before announcing the temporary suspension of BTS group activities”

The Financial Supervisory Service announced on the 31st that it had detected the use of undisclosed information by Hive employees of the BTS agency and sent them to the prosecution with an opinion of prosecution.

According to the Financial Supervisory Service, the capital market special judicial police within the Financial Supervisory Service sent three people, including the team leader of the global idol group entertainment agency, to the Southern District Prosecutor’s Office on the 26th with an opinion of indictment.

At the end of last year, the investigation department of the Financial Supervisory Service notified the Southern District Prosecutor’s Office as an emergency measure (fast track) by the Securities and Futures Commission, and it is the result of an investigation conducted by the Southern District Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of a special envoy from the Financial Supervisory Service.

The Financial Supervisory Service said, “The people sent were employees in charge of idol group-related work, and they learned bad news about the temporary suspension of group activities on the job, and sold their stocks before the information was announced to the public.” It was confirmed that he avoided a loss of 230 million won, or up to 150 million won per person, in violation of Article 174 of the Capital Markets Act.”

According to the Capital Markets Act, if an employee or agent of a corporation, who becomes aware of undisclosed important information in relation to his/her duties, uses the undisclosed important information for trading or other transactions, or allows others to use the undisclosed important information, he or she is punished by imprisonment for a fixed term of two years or more. face

The entertainment agency is pooled as Hive, the agency of BTS. BTS announced the suspension of group activities through an official YouTube video in June of last year. Hive shares plummeted 25% the day after the video was released.

The Financial Supervisory Service said, “In this case, the company is being criticized for raising investor confusion by disclosing relevant information opaquely through social media videos rather than public announcements or official announcements.” Since management matters can have a significant impact on the company’s stock price, the company has a system in which information can be transparently disclosed to general investors in a timely and correct manner, while strengthening internal control to prevent executives and employees from using undisclosed information. It is necessary to prepare an investor protection device suitable for the status of the industry, such as

In addition, “It is necessary to keep in mind that executives and employees of stock-listed corporations are subject to criminal punishment if they use undisclosed information learned in relation to their duties in stock trading or allow others to use it,” he said. “We plan to conduct a thorough investigation and respond strictly to any act that undermines the fair trade order in the capital market.”

Regarding this, Hive said, “Since this was an individual who is under investigation, we have nothing to say at the company level.”