Financial Supervisory Service notifies Shinhan Bank’s Cambodian subsidiary of ‘beware of financial accidents’

▲Cambodia Shinhan Bank. (yunhap news)

It was found that Shinhan Bank Cambodia, a local subsidiary of Shinhan Bank in Cambodia, received a notice from the Financial Supervisory Service to strengthen internal control related to financial accidents.

According to Yonhap News and the financial sector on the 20th, the Financial Supervisory Service pointed out four matters to note through an inspection of Shinhan Cambodia Bank, including strengthening internal control related to financial accidents, strengthening independence of audit and risk management tasks, and strengthening loss absorption capacity.

Shinhan Bank of Cambodia did not prepare separate measures to prevent financial accidents, and did not implement financial accident prevention measures such as ordered vacations and rotational work prepared by the head office. There was even a case in which a department irrelevant to the response to a financial incident received a financial incident and reported it to the head office six months after the incident was recognized.

Previously, Shinhan Cambodia Bank was evaluated as insufficient in accumulating loan loss provisions as of September last year. It was pointed out that all executives, including the head of the corporation, lacked independence in their duties as they evaluated their performance in auditing, compliance monitoring, and risk management.

Shinhan Bank entered Cambodia in September 2007 for the first time as a Korean bank and is building a sales network in major regions within the capital, Phnom Penh.

