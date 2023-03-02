The Municipality of Vasto has obtained a new loan of €256,810 also for the Peluzzo School in Via Stirling aimed at obtaining greater energy efficiency and the replacement of the fixtures. This further contribution adds to that of 236,188 already obtained in recent weeks for the Spataro Primary and Childhood School.

The contribution was obtained as part of the public notice called “Notice CSE 2022 – Municipalities for Sustainability and Energy Efficiency” by the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

“It is”, explains councilor Anna Bosco, “a non-repayable contribution intended for public buildings for which we have chosen to apply for schools that meet the requirements set out in the tender. It’s more good news at the start of an important year for the City’s school building industry. The intervention includes the replacement of old fixtures and installation of screens for classrooms particularly exposed to the sun. The planned interventions will have to guarantee the reduction, compared to the pre-existing situation, of the energy consumption of the buildings subject to intervention as inferable from the energy performance certificate (“APE”) already produced.

I thank the manager Luca Mastrangelohe breaks Michael Saracenithe surveyor Zaccardi, Alessio Pierucci and Daniela di Cesare along with all the officials who helped educate the practices and secure this important funding for the school.”