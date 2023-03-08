news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 08 – “Excluding a further deterioration in the macroeconomic scenario and other unpredictable operational and financial consequences, especially for cruises, linked to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the persistent imbalances caused by the epidemic, in 2023 we expect to keep production at full speed, revenues in line with 2022 and margins improving up to 5%”. The CEO said so. of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero, during the conference call with analysts the day after the approval of the 2022 budget. According to Folgiero, “global defense spending is expected to accelerate further in the coming years, favored by the current geopolitical scenario and the NATO guidelines up to 2% of national GDP.In this business, we are second to none in the construction of high-tech surface vessels, such as frigates and corvettes, and can benefit from a large customer base, both in Italy than abroad”.



Regarding the construction of the bridge over the Strait, “it would be an iconic operation”. “If Italy decided to go ahead and Fincantieri were involved it would not be the driver of the operation”, specified the CEO. Finally, speaking of the defense sector, Folgiero explained that “for exports we have a set of programs for different marinas in different countries”: in South East Asia, for example “with Malaysia and Indonesia, which have to launch programs”, and in the Middle East, such as the recent partnership signed in Abu Dhabi. “Moreover, Saudi Arabia will invest heavily in the regionalization of the business and we are the only manufacturer capable of being close to local customers. We also have good credentials in Latin America, which could be a good export sector”. “The order in Qatar that we are carrying out – he explained – is an excellent calling card, because we are delivering the ships in the program on time and according to the estimated costs and above all with one characteristic: we offer the customer all the after-sales assistance” . (HANDLE).

