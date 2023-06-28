Fincantieri: set up in Castellammare “Atlante”, the second LSS unit for the Navy

The setting up of the second logistic support unit (LSS, or Logistic Support Ship) “Atlante” took place today in Castellammare di Stabia, destined for the Navy as part of a program that also provides for a third.

The unit, built in Castellammare di Stabia, will be delivered in 2025.

The contract is worth around 410 million euros including the combat system.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by adm. insp. c. Giuseppe Abbamonte, director of the Naval Armaments Directorate – NAVARM, and Lorenzo Poliseno, LSS Program Manager for OCCAR, welcomed by Mauro Leboffe and Francesco Lubrano, respectively operations manager of the Military Ships Division and director of the Castellammare plant for Fincantieri.

As part of the multi-year program for the protection of the maritime defense capability (the so-called “Naval law”), Fincantieri is currently building seven multi-purpose offshore patrol vessels (PPA) and the transport and landing unit (LHD – Landing Helicopter Desk ) “Trieste”. Furthermore, in 2021 the Group delivered the LSS “Vulcano”, partly built at the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard, a project the latter also acquired by the French National Navy for the definition of the program Flotloga series of units built in collaboration with the Campania shipyard.

The fundamental characteristic common to all three classes of Italian ships is their very high level of innovation which makes them extremely flexible in the different profiles of use with a high degree of efficiency. In particular, these units can be used in a complementary way also in non-military activities such as for example support to civil protection in activities of humanitarian assistance e disaster relief; in addition they have a low environmental impact thanks to the adoption of advanced generation and propulsion systems with low polluting emissions (generators and electric propulsion motors) and control of biological effluents.