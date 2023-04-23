Find a solution that will benefit both Parliament and Judiciary, Bilawal Bhutto

Nodiro (Amat News) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that conspirators are trying to hold first elections only in Punjab.

Addressing the Eid Milan party in Nodero, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there is a division in the institutions. Both Parliament and Judiciary are not accepting each other’s decisions.

The foreign minister said that he warns the conspirators to be careful, even before the law is made, the judiciary says that they do not believe.

He said that we are trying to convince opponents and allies to negotiate.

He said that there are economic difficulties in the country, there is a crisis, the economic situation of the common man is getting worse.

Bilawal Bhutto said that conspirators are trying to hold elections in Punjab province first. If the Punjab elections are done, it will have an impact on the rest of the provinces.

He said that the thinking of the electors of a province is specific politics. People’s Party has struggled to protect the constitution and the rights of the province.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that let’s find a solution that will benefit the Parliament and the Judiciary as well.

Chairman People’s Party said that if this does not happen, democracy, economy and the federation will also be damaged by fighting, let’s solve our problems through dialogue and save the country from a big loss.