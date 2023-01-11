





Find a way to develop civil servants in line with our country’s national conditions and military conditions

■Political Work Department of Academy of Military Sciences

A few days ago, the newly revised “Regulations on Civilian Personnel of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army” (hereinafter referred to as the “Regulations”) and related supporting policies were officially promulgated and implemented. This is a major innovation in the theory and practice of party management of cadres and party management of talents. It is a major institutional achievement of the strategy of strengthening the army with talents in the new era. Our army is exploring a path for the development of civilian personnel that is in line with our country’s national conditions and military conditions.

one

The modern military civilian personnel system is an inevitable product of the development of the times, and it is also an important part of the modern military human resources policy system. Many countries in the world today have established civilian personnel systems in their armies. For example, military powers such as the United States, Russia, Britain, and France have deployed civilian personnel from various business bureaus of the Ministry of National Defense to theaters and military units. The ancient Chinese army was also equipped with civilian officials, some as military commanders and some as military auxiliary personnel. The real establishment of the civilian personnel system in our army was marked by the first “Regulations” promulgated by the State Council and the Central Military Commission in June 2005. With the acceleration of the modernization process of our army and the improvement of the officer professionalization system, higher standards have been put forward for the classified use and professional quality of military personnel. It is urgent to further promote the continuous deepening reform of the civilian personnel policy system. The introduction of the newly revised “Regulations” and related supporting policies fully reflects that our military has made substantial progress in using social talents and intellectual resources on a larger scale, at a higher level, and at a deeper level. The understanding and grasp of the characteristics and laws of personnel team building has reached a new height.

A powerful measure to implement the strategy of strengthening the army with talents in the new era. The way to strengthen the army is to win people. Talent is the key factor to promote the high-quality development of our military, win military competition and take the initiative in future wars. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strengthening the army with talents, building the army politically, strengthening the army through reform, strengthening the army with science and technology, and governing the army according to the law have been incorporated into the strategic layout of strengthening the army and rejuvenating the army in the new era. A series of new ideas, new strategies, and new measures have been proposed and widely adopted practice. The introduction of the newly revised “Regulations” and related supporting policies marks a new leap forward in promoting the comprehensive transformation and upgrading of military personnel’s ability and quality, structural layout, development and management.

System reconstruction is an important support for reshaping the military human resources policy system. Promoting the reform of military human resources policy and system is an important part of implementing the strategy of strengthening the army with talents in the new era. This reform of the military human resources policy and system has achieved systematic, coupled, and connected policies and systems by strengthening strategic coordination, system design, and integrated promotion. Revise and improve the “Regulations”, closely follow the pace of national and military policy and system reforms, grasp the characteristics and laws of the development of civilian personnel, build a military human resources policy system layout with clear positioning and functional linkage, and maximize the comprehensive benefits of military human resources.

It is an urgent need to solve the outstanding contradictions in the civilian personnel system. This time, we will deepen the reform of the civilian personnel system. On the basis of dividing our military personnel into four categories: officers, sergeants, conscripts, and civilian personnel, we will make overall plans for the identity, responsibilities, management systems, development paths, and related institutional arrangements of civilian personnel. “Civilian personnel policy and institutional system independent from military personnel, civil servants, and public institution staff.” This kind of system design further clarifies the boundaries of responsibilities and functional positioning of civilian personnel, which is conducive to the matching of personnel to posts, personnel and affairs, so that each can secure his position and give full play to his talents.

two

Leading the development of practice with institutional innovation is a successful experience in my country’s national defense and military reform. This revision of the “Regulations” focuses on the urgent needs of reform and development, the urgent needs of preparing for war, and the urgent needs of officers and soldiers’ civilian positions. The innovative development of the personnel system.

Always adhere to the correct political direction, and firmly grasp the fundamental requirements of the party’s absolute leadership over the people’s army. Political standards are the first standard for our military talents, and political requirements are the most fundamental requirements for our military talents. Upholding the party’s absolute leadership over the people’s army is the foundation of the people’s army and the soul of a strong army. Adhering to the party’s management of talents is the most fundamental principle of talent work. Strict requirements, a high position, and practical implementation of the party’s absolute leadership over the people’s army are to forge a loyal character, strengthen the sense of military spirit, foster family and country feelings, and shoulder the responsibility for war among the civilian personnel. The “Regulations” clearly adhere to the absolute leadership of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the army, implement the responsibility system of the chairman of the Military Commission, and implement the party’s organizational line in the new era; Putting political morality at the forefront of fulfilling obligations, ensuring the correct political direction of the construction of civilian personnel, improving the quality of personnel selection and employment, and focusing on building a loyal, clean and responsible high-quality civilian personnel team.

Highlight the standard of combat effectiveness, focus on service and prepare for war. Being able to fight and win wars is the starting point and goal of talent work, and the ability and level of talent supply is crucial to preparing for war. The generation mode and development trend of modern combat power have put forward a strong demand for civilian personnel to take up positions that are common to both military and civilian use, do not directly participate in combat, and have strong professionalism, support, and stability. This revision of the “Regulations”, based on the functional tasks of civilian personnel, clarifies the responsibilities of civilian personnel to support and prepare for war, and broadens the institutional space for giving full play to the advantages of civilian personnel and better supporting and guaranteeing the “one network and four chains” combat system; at the same time, Highlight the characteristics of military occupations, emphasize the necessary military and political qualities of civilian personnel, and clarify the ability standards in order to clearly establish the surname of the army as a war-oriented, and effectively improve and meet the needs of preparing for and fighting wars. Promote the contribution of civilian personnel to combat effectiveness, from the gradual expansion of the scale of deployment, the continuous expansion of the scope of use, and the continuous optimization of the quality structure, to the connection and conversion of positions and positions, the accumulation of accumulation in combat and combat, and the rapid and resolute transformation of skills and swords. .

Pay attention to system design and improve the scientific and systematic nature of laws and regulations. To continue to promote the optimization of the military human resources policy system, it is necessary to continuously strengthen the supporting construction of the policy system. The deepening of the reform of the civilian personnel system this time is not only coordinated with the reforms in related fields of the state and the military, but also constitutes a systematic supporting system. Coordinating and planning the civilian personnel system in the overall reform of the country and the military, paying attention to the adjustment and optimization of the military personnel post establishment, synergy and coordination, standardizing the personnel management and treatment guarantee system in the whole process and all aspects, and promoting the revision of the “Regulations” and the research and formulation of supporting policies in an integrated manner. Form a “1+8” institutional force, solve the outstanding contradictions that restrict the construction of civilian personnel in a package, give full play to the overall effectiveness of system reform, promote the construction of civilian personnel into a standardized track, and promote the further integration of work links into an organic whole.

Adhere to preferential treatment and increase the attractiveness of civilian personnel. To strengthen the concept of serving talents, it is necessary to comprehensively implement policies in terms of scientific evaluation, positive incentives, support and guarantee, etc., not only relying on ideal careers to attract talents, but also relying on salary guarantees to retain talents. The deepening of the reform of the civilian personnel system this time reflects the people-oriented value orientation, and uses the system to ensure that civilian personnel enjoy the status and rights commensurate with their identity attributes, professional characteristics, responsibilities and missions, and their contributions, with warmth, strength, and thickness. Horizontally, to adapt to the competitive environment of the human resources market, to build a salary, welfare, and talent incentive policy system that has certain comparative advantages compared with similar local positions can effectively attract outstanding talents to join the civilian workforce and mobilize the initiative of the majority of civilian personnel. In the vertical direction, a certain degree of preference is given to key positions, high-level talents, and special professionals, and the difference in actual performance and contribution is reflected in the salary guarantee, so as to encourage civilian personnel to serve national defense and military construction in a long-term and stable manner.

Standardize the management system and promote the regularization of civilian personnel. To strengthen military talent work, it is necessary to grasp the law of military talent growth, grasp the characteristics and requirements of various types of talent development, innovate management concepts and methods, and strengthen professional, refined, and scientific management. This time, we will deepen the reform of the civilian personnel system, learn from the management system of civil servants and military officers, establish a parallel system of job levels and clerk grades for management civilian personnel, raise the ceiling for promotion, and determine job levels and clerk grades, technical positions and technical grades together. Based on the basis of remuneration, the post management of civilian personnel and the reform and development of the national and military cadre personnel systems go in the same direction. At the same time, distinguish between matters related to the regularization of the military and matters related to the social status and personal rights of civilian personnel, so as to achieve the organic unity of strict management and love, restraint and incentives. The new civilian personnel system is in line with the regularization of the military, benchmarking military standards, strengthening collective consciousness, cultivating bloody courage, and linking with the identity characteristics of civilian personnel to protect individual rights and respect individual development.

three

The introduction of the newly revised “Regulations” and related supporting policies marks a new starting point for the construction of civilian personnel. To implement the new civilian personnel system, we must implement Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the military, always adhere to people-oriented, focus on people, and focus on people, and maximize the release of policy system reform dividends.

Focus on policy study, publicity and education. Create a strong atmosphere for studying and implementing the “Regulations” and related supporting policies, and strengthen the recognition of civilian personnel as an important part of military personnel, with the same trust in politics, the same use in work, the same emphasis on training, and the same care in life. At the same time, increase the intensity of policy learning and publicity, talk about the benefits of policies and the advantages of the system, stimulate the internal motivation of civilian personnel to start businesses, educate the majority of civilian personnel to be absolutely loyal and reliable, serve the cause of national defense and military construction, and actively participate in strengthening the army and rejuvenating the greatness of the army. practice.

Focus on the specific implementation of policies. The introduction of the newly revised “Regulations” and related supporting policies provide institutional guarantees for the high-quality development of civilian personnel. Next, special training should be organized for human resources departments at all levels to accurately understand the legislative intent and system regulations. The implementation of the policy runs through the entire process of civilian personnel management, and the efficiency and benefits brought by the new policy will be effectively benefited by the majority of civilian personnel. In addition, increase supervision and inspection in the process of policy implementation, collect and sort out contradictions in the implementation of new policies, and timely develop countermeasures and suggestions to ensure the smooth implementation of the “Regulations” and related supporting policies.

Efforts will be made to formulate follow-up policy research. The introduction of the newly revised “Regulations” and related supporting policies is not the end point of deepening the reform of the civilian personnel system. Civilian personnel treatment protection policies and measures to implement the relevant issues of the “Regulations” will be introduced one after another. On the basis of the established civilian personnel system Up to full and perfect. Each unit should refine the policies and regulations of the Military Commission within the framework of the “Regulations” and related supporting policies in light of the actual situation of the unit, formulate measures and measures for the management of civilian personnel in line with the characteristics of the unit, and open up the “last step” for the implementation of policies and systems. kilometer”.

Focus on the military-local cooperation mechanism. This time to deepen the reform of the civilian personnel system, an innovative measure is to establish a military-local joint working mechanism to coordinate and solve the practical difficulties encountered in the management of civilian personnel in social insurance, education and training, and housing security. Relevant military and local departments should deepen contact, promote communication, exchange relevant information in a timely manner, vigorously resolve conflicts and difficulties affecting the interests of civilian personnel, effectively promote the implementation of various personnel systems and treatment guarantee policies, and continue to solidify and deepen the reform of the civilian personnel system. Provide a strong guarantee to promote the construction of civilian personnel in the new era.



