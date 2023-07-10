Find out when the main football leagues in Europe start

After the seasons in the main European leagues have ended, the question remains for football lovers about the return of elite football that the European leagues usually offer.

In time off, the footballers enjoy a short vacation taking into account the demanding routine that awaits them for the next season. Some with the certainty of continuing with their clubs and others with the expectation of being able to adapt to their new teams.

The main clubs buy and sell players to organize a squad that manages to stay on the podium at the end of each competition. Important transfers are marked for this season.

SPAIN – LaLiga

In Spain, Barcelona managed to establish itself as champion after beating their pursuers by a wide margin, Real Madrid could not face Xavi’s team in the course of the days. The next season will start on August 12 and end in May 2024.

ITALY – Serie A

After 33 years without winning the league, Napoli kept the championship in Italy. The last time he had won this title, he had Argentine star Diego Maradona in his ranks. The next season will start on August 20.

INGLATERRA – Premier League

Manchester City stayed with the English league in an exciting duel against Arsenal in recent dates. Guardiola’s team also managed to win the Champions League. The Premier, as in Spain, has defined its start for next August 12.

FRANCE – Ligue 1

PSG won the competition and was left without Argentine Lionel Messi, who left for the United States to play for Inter Miami. The relationship between the French and Argentine teams was overshadowed by the lack of important titles. The next season starts on August 12.

GERMANY – Bundesliga

On the last date, Bayern Munich overcame Dortmund on points and won the championship. Strangely, when Bayern played important games, the board decided to make a change of coach for the German Thomas Tüchel. This season is set to start on August 18 and end in May 2024.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The 2023/24 Champions League begins its group stage in September. The Play-offs will be at the end of August. In previous versions, Real Madrid had positioned itself as the strongest rival, however after its loss against City, it has left that place to the English club that will seek to retain the title.

