Find out which car tax plates expire in May

A call to the Valle del Cauca contributors of the Automotive Tax was made by the Government of the Valley so that they cancel their obligation in a timely manner.

The institution recalled that May 31 is the deadline for payment of the contribution for vehicles registered in the department that are in the second range of corresponding plates between 334 and 666.

Ney Hernando Muñoz, manager of the Valle Revenue Unit, said that this term applies to vehicles that are in the previous license plate range, for which he invited citizens to cancel their contribution that expires at the end of this month.

He also recalled that for the plates finished between 667 and 999 the term expires on June 30as well as for motorcycles with a cylinder capacity greater than 125 cubic centimeters.

“These deadlines are so that the people of Valle del Cauca can pay the tax without penalties or interest,” said Ney Hernando Muñoz.

Payment facilities

The official recalled that the payment of the Automotive Tax can be made in all the banking entities of the Aval Group, in Davivienda, Bancoomeva, by PSE or in the portal of the Government of Valle www.vehiculosvalle.com.cowhere $17,100 must be paid for technology support for the suggested settlement.

The manager of the Revenue Unit clarified that, up to now, it has not been considered to extend the deadlines for the payment of the Automotive Tax.

It should be remembered that in the ordinance project approved by the Departmental Assembly, in relation to hybrid electric vehicles and zero emissions, it was established a 60% discount, for three yearsfor those who transfer their vehicle registration to Valle del Cauca, and a 60% discount, for five years, for those who register their cars in the department.

