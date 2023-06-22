Find out which streets will be closed for the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

In an effort to reach the Salvadoran diaspora in the United States, advertisements have been deployed on iconic New York billboards. These announcements confirm that Salvadorans residing abroad now have the facility to obtain their Unique Identity Document (DUI). This initiative seeks to guarantee that Salvadorans residing abroad have their rights and services guaranteed, regardless of where they are.

According to the announcements, Salvadorans will now be able to exercise their rights by obtaining their Single Identity Document (DUI) through the Service Centers for the registration, issuance and delivery of the Single Identity Document, which are located in 23 consulates established in different countries, including 18 in the United States, 1 in Canada, 1 in Mexico, 1 in Italy and 2 in Spain.

On August 6, 2021, during the celebration of Salvadoran Day in the United States, the first DUI Printing and Immediate Delivery Center was inaugurated at the Consulate General of El Salvador in Los Angeles, California. Currently, there are 8 centers for printing and immediate delivery of the DUI in consulates in the cities of Los Angeles, Silver Spring, Long Island, Elizabeth, Woodbridge, Dallas, Houston and Seville.

For the cases of the Service Centers located in the United States, where there is no immediate delivery of the DUI, Salvadorans can opt for the DUI Express service, a service that they can choose to send the DUI by through postal mail, arriving at the door of your house in a short period, the additional cost is $20.00. This service can be requested through the website www.duiexpress.com or by downloading the DUI Express APP.

Obtaining the DUI abroad provides benefits such as exercising the right to vote, legal identification, studied at universities in El Salvador, affiliation to the Salvadoran insurance program (ISSS), opening accounts in financial entities in El Salvador, extension of powers and permits, signing contracts, carrying out immigration procedures and driving licenses.

The DUI is recognized as an identification document in several US states, including Texas, Colorado, California, Georgia, Washington, Virginia, Illinois, and Minnesota. Also, in Virginia, the DUI is accepted to apply for a driver’s license. The BB&t Suntrust bank also accepts the DUI to carry out financial procedures in its more than two thousand branches distributed in several states and Washington DC

The requirements to process the DUI abroad vary according to the type of procedure (first time, modification, replacement or renewal) and include the payment of $35.00 dollars or the equivalent in local currency, birth certificate, photo identification document, proof academic degree, among others.

The consulates also offer Saturday sessions, mobile consulates and identity fairs to bring services closer to Salvadorans abroad in cities where there are no permanent services.

