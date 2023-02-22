[Find the most beautiful, comment on me]Peitian, Fujian: Culture and sports help revitalize traditional villages and “touch” the world

When the first ray of sunshine shines in the morning, this ancient village with a history of more than 800 years is awakened. What is different from the past is that Peitian Ancient Village was full of voices and laughter early this morning. The villagers came to the square in the village early, waiting for a feast about basketball.

Peitian Village is a small mountain village located in Xuanhe Town, Liancheng County, Longyan City, Fujian Province. In recent years, in order to better protect the ancient village of Peitian, Liancheng built a new village next to the ancient village of Peitian, with a distance of 1 kilometer between the two. And the renovation of a basketball court in the new village has brought unexpected changes to the village.

On the morning of the 21st, the New Year’s Eve Country Basketball Game was held in Peitian New Village.Photo by People’s Daily Online reporter Xu Weina

At 10 o’clock in the morning, the reporter arrived at the basketball court of Peitian New Village and found that the place was already crowded with people and it was very lively. Everyone surrounded the basketball court with water, just to watch the Chinese New Year’s New Year’s Country Basketball Game up close.

With a whistle, the New Year’s Eve Country Basketball Game officially started. The opponents of this Spring Festival rural basketball game are the Xuanhe Town representative team and the Housing Construction representative team. At the same time, NBA China also invited two players from the Shanghai ARK1399 label—the famous slam dunk king Zhai Yi and the well-known player Yang Haoyue Join two teams respectively.

After the game started, everyone refused to give in to each other, and the Xuanhe Town team got the ball and scored 2 points first. With the cooperation of Zhai Yi and Xuanhezhen players, the fast break counterattack scored consecutively. Although the housing construction team was behind for the time being, they were calm and saw the situation clearly. Yang Haoyue kept splitting the ball to create opportunities and worked hard to catch up. In the last minute of the first half, the Zhujian team proved their strength with a long shot, and the Xuanhe Town team also responded with a three-pointer. At the end of the first half, the Xuanhe Town team temporarily took the lead with a score of 29:19.

The second half started under the scorching sun. The Zhujian representative team scored three goals in a row, and continued to chase points by hitting two under the basket and backhand layups. The Xuanhe Town representative team did not show any weakness, and quickly counterattacked again. Zhai Yi also brought everyone the first dunk of the game, which ignited the enthusiasm of the audience. In the last three minutes, the game entered a fierce stage. The players on both sides faced each other. The housing construction team broke the deadlock with mid-range shots and basket scores. In the end, Zhai Yi dunked again to end the game, leading the Xuanhe Town team to victory with 43:38.

“Professional players and even former CBA players appeared in today’s game, which is rare in the whole country.” At this time, a local villager told the reporter with unconcealed excitement.

The reporter learned that the basketball court in Xincun was refurbished last year, which changed the past of the basketball court in Peitian Xincun, which was potholed, and changed the situation that physical education teachers could not teach well. Correspondingly, the villagers have a good place to go for leisure and sports, and their sense of happiness increases accordingly.

According to reports, the villagers of Peitian Village have a long-standing interest in sports. But in contradiction to this, the cultural and sports facilities in the village were relatively scarce before, and most of them were dilapidated and simple.

How much change can a basketball class, a basketball game, and a basketball court bring to a traditional village?

“We played basketball in the village before, using wooden boards as backboards, and every time we took off, a wave of dust was raised, and every time we ran, a piece of loess was thrown up.” The children of Peitian New Village said that their love for basketball is in a corner of sandy land. Started, but also accompanied by the desire for a new stadium.

“Youths in the village exercise in the new stadium, and the elderly can relax here.” Dong Hongmei, deputy director of the Assistance Office of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and a first-level inspector of the Village and Township Construction Department, said that Liancheng County, an old revolutionary base, needs to achieve revitalization and development , the most important of which is the revitalization of rural talents. Therefore, the purpose of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and NBA China to build the stadium is to arouse the love of basketball, sports and yearning for a better life among young people in the village.

In fact, in the brand-new Peitian New Village basketball court, this unique, stylish and basketball game to welcome the Spring Festival is just a microcosm of the “beautiful and livable rural basketball court” campaign.

In June 2022, with the strong support of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the China Youth Foundation NBA Care Action Public Welfare Fund, and the China Architecture and Culture Center jointly organized the “Beautiful and Livable Rural Basketball Court” creative design program activity. Enter the countryside through creative basketball courts, expand more sports community space, promote the extension of national fitness public service resources to the countryside, and inject new vitality into the construction of beautiful and livable villages.

As a designated construction project of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and its counterpart support counties, the “NBA” stadium in Peitian New Village is one of the more than 100 creative design proposals, and it will be completed in October 2022.

The reporter learned from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development that the “Beautiful and Livable Rural Basketball Court” action responds to the nationwide “Design to the Countryside” work. Facing the growing needs of farmers for a better life, better design concepts Take root in the countryside, blossom and bear fruit, and add color to the revitalization of the countryside.

“Whether it’s exercise after work or study, or communication between colleagues and classmates, basketball is a very good sport. A formal and safe court built in the countryside will have a positive effect on the life of local residents and the development of sports. Help.” Former CBA Chinese professional basketball player Zhai Yi said in an interview with reporters.

The relevant person in charge of NBA China said that the completion of the basketball court has effectively solved the problem of standardized construction of school sports venues in Liancheng County, provided a safe and comfortable teaching and learning environment for teachers and students in the school, and helped more rural teachers in physical education and self-development , Basketball teaching-related theories and basketball teaching-related practical abilities have been improved.

Zhai Yi further expressed the hope that more such courses will be built in the countryside in the future, and guide the public to pay attention to the development of rural youth sports, so that young people can enjoy fun in physical exercise, enhance their physique, improve their personality, and exercise their will, so as to become a comprehensively developed village. Revitalize the successor.

“It can be said that this stadium has aroused the vitality of this ancient village with a long history; and our ancient village has also touched the whole world through the ‘NBA’ stadium.” Dong Hongmei said.

In addition, according to the above-mentioned person in charge, after the basketball game, the youth basketball training camp will also start as scheduled. The 30 students from Xuanhe Town will start training under the leadership of the coach of Haikou Basketball School. “Basketball training starts from the basic skills. Under the guidance, the students have strengthened basic skills such as dribbling practice, shooting practice, and defensive footwork. I also hope that in the future, children will be able to strengthen their bodies and grow up healthily through basketball.”