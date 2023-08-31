Findeter approved a $1 billion loan for energy distributors and marketers – news

The beneficiary companies will have direct access to the resources offered by Findeter and will also receive an interest rate subsidy.

The Board of Directors of the Territorial Development Bank, Findeter, approved the creation of a direct credit line with a rate offset by $1 trillion to irrigate liquidity resources and working capital to energy distribution and trading companies throughout the country.

Through this line, Findeter and the national government will deliver resources directly and with an interest rate subsidy to companies that have accepted the rate option program, which can be public, private or mixed, since they are the more vulnerable to increases in the price of electricity generation as a result of the decrease in water supply due to the El Niño Phenomenon.

“We will have these resources so that the beneficiary companies can have the liquidity that allows them to mitigate the effects of the El Niño Phenomenon, mainly in what has to do with the service and user fees”, explained the president of Findeter, Juan Carlos Muñiz Pacheco.

The executive added that providing financial resources to energy distribution and trading companies allows them to face the challenges and difficulties associated with the El Niño Phenomenon.

The line of credit will have soft financial conditions and long terms, which the distribution and trading companies will be able to use not only for liquidity, but also for working capital.

It is worth adding that Findeter, in addition to placing the compensated resources, will also be able to provide direct credit in additional amounts to the line, taking into account that the cash needs of the traders could exceed said value.