Home » Findeter approved a $1 billion loan for energy distributors and marketers – news
News

Findeter approved a $1 billion loan for energy distributors and marketers – news

by admin
Findeter approved a $1 billion loan for energy distributors and marketers – news

The beneficiary companies will have direct access to the resources offered by Findeter and will also receive an interest rate subsidy.

The Board of Directors of the Territorial Development Bank, Findeter, approved the creation of a direct credit line with a rate offset by $1 trillion to irrigate liquidity resources and working capital to energy distribution and trading companies throughout the country.

Through this line, Findeter and the national government will deliver resources directly and with an interest rate subsidy to companies that have accepted the rate option program, which can be public, private or mixed, since they are the more vulnerable to increases in the price of electricity generation as a result of the decrease in water supply due to the El Niño Phenomenon.

“We will have these resources so that the beneficiary companies can have the liquidity that allows them to mitigate the effects of the El Niño Phenomenon, mainly in what has to do with the service and user fees”, explained the president of Findeter, Juan Carlos Muñiz Pacheco.

The executive added that providing financial resources to energy distribution and trading companies allows them to face the challenges and difficulties associated with the El Niño Phenomenon.

The line of credit will have soft financial conditions and long terms, which the distribution and trading companies will be able to use not only for liquidity, but also for working capital.

It is worth adding that Findeter, in addition to placing the compensated resources, will also be able to provide direct credit in additional amounts to the line, taking into account that the cash needs of the traders could exceed said value.

You may also like

Xi Jinping Writes Back to Encourage Students of...

400 million for companies in the South

What you need to know about the mobile...

Senator Mitch McConnell’s Frozen Moment Raises Concerns About...

Indigenous people of Puerto Gaitán and authorities will...

Shenzhen and Hong Kong Join Forces to Build...

The 10 best psychological novels

Forum des As: “Electoral process, physical attacks against...

David Ortiz, Hall of Fame Baseball Player, Victim...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, August 31,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy