Moskau/Caracas. Russia’s government has called on the international community not to interfere in the dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Esequibo region.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Marija Zakharova stressed to media representatives that “maintaining Latin America as a zone of peace, free from any kind of conflict” is in the interest of all countries in the region and the world as a whole and that “Latin American problems require Latin American solutions “have to find”.

The Russian Federation welcomes the meeting between the Presidents of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and Guyana, Irfaan Ali, in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It is essential that the heads of state “have demonstrated by their personal example their willingness to exercise moderation and confidence-building in order to make clear their desire to find negotiable ways to resolve mutual differences in accordance with international law, including Geneva Agreement of February 17, 1966.

The presidents of Venezuela and Guyana emphasized that external interference in the region’s affairs was unacceptable. Russia therefore calls on all states to respect this approach.

“We are satisfied that the mutual understanding reached by the presidents made it possible to reduce the level of tension in bilateral relations and direct the dialogue in a mutually satisfactory direction,” Zakharova concluded.

After Venezuela’s independence in 1811, Esequibo was initially designated as Venezuelan territory. In 1814, Great Britain acquired parts of what is now Guyana from the Netherlands and commissioned the German explorer Robert Schomburgk in 1840 to define the colony’s western border. In 1899, an international arbitration tribunal granted British Guyana absolute control over the area. Venezuela considers this ruling to be unlawful due to the absence of Venezuelan negotiators.

A few months before Guyana’s independence in 1966, Britain recognized in the “Treaty of Geneva” that the conflict should be resolved through negotiations and a mutually satisfactory solution must be found. Caracas sees this agreement as the only binding instrument to resolve the border issue.

Guyana, on the other hand, continues to rely on the 1899 arbitration award to this day and submitted an application to the International Court of Justice in 2018 to declare it legally valid.

The territorial dispute flared up again in 2015 after the discovery of large oil deposits. Since then, the Government of Guyana has launched tenders for oil exploration in the undemarcated territorial waters of Esequibo without consultation with Venezuela. According to Caracas, these violate the unresolved legal dispute.

Tensions between Venezuela and Guyana have recently worsened due to the possibility of military intervention by the USA. The US Southern Command conducted exercises with Guyana’s armed forces, and US Department of Defense officials visited the country. Ali’s statements that the country had “involved its military partners” raised fears of an armed conflict.

Also came across youngest Statements British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and a visit to Guyana by the British Parliament’s Under-Secretary of State for the Americas and the Caribbean, David Rutley, last Monday drew strong criticism in Caracas and were viewed as interference rejected.

Cameron had described Venezuela’s sovereignty claims as “backward-looking” and emphasized that the borders were “determined in 1899”. Rutley stated upon his arrival in Guyana: “I reiterated our support for Guyana’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and regional peace. Your people deserve to be free from threats in their country.”

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Ivan Gil commented the visit: “The former empire, the invader and slave owner, who illegally occupied the territory of Guiana Esequiba and acted with cunning and deceit against the interests of Venezuela, insists on interfering in a territorial controversy of his own making” .

The Canadian government also said a few days ago that it was “deeply concerned about the growing tensions in the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.” Canada reiterates its support for Guyana’s sovereignty and seeks a peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the dispute at the International Court of Justice, according to a statement Statement Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.

Gil designated described Canada’s position as “interfering, provocative and hostile” and stressed: “The territorial dispute over Guiana Esequiba is not within your jurisdiction. I recommend @melaniejoly to mind her own business (…) We will not allow you disrupting our path to peace. We have clearly defined the agenda through the Geneva Agreement and you are not part of it.”

