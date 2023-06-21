Home » Findings of bodies in the Guatapurí river alert authorities and citizens
Findings of bodies in the Guatapurí river alert authorities and citizens

In recent days, the discovery of a human head and a man on the banks of the Guatapurí River, in Valledupar, set off the alarms of the authorities and citizens around the tributary.

The most recent case occurred on Monday night when a dead subject was found in the Cola de Caballo sector, still unidentified. The residents of the sector saw the body floating, it already had a disfigured face, without eyes and without teeth, apparently a product of the time it had been in this place exposed to carrion birds.

Once the authorities became aware, they carried out the technical inspection of the corpse.

The other finding was on Saturday and obeyed the human head, which was also lifted and taken to Legal Medicine.

Due to these events, local authorities and the public force scheduled a security council.

It should be noted that in the neighborhoods located on the right bank of the Guatapurí River, micro-trafficking tends.

