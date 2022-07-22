The monitoring following the fires in progress, in Udine and Tolmezzo data within the limits

UDINE. “As a result of the fires in progress, the concentration of fine dust in the air in Monfalcone is decreasing, while in Trieste there is a slight deterioration due to breezes”.

This was reported by the regional councilor for environmental protection, Fabio Scoccimarro. “Thanks to the fixed and mobile control units – the commissioner explained – constant and meticulous monitoring are carried out to acquire data that are useful to municipal administrations and health agencies”.

Also in Grado and in Fossalon the ordinary concentration averages of pm 10 and of particles with a diameter of less than 1 micrometer were exceeded, while the values ​​have always remained below the standard threshold both in Udine Sant’Osvaldo and in Tolmezzo.

In detail, in Monfalcone-green area the measurements of pm10 per cubic meter of air fell from 138.4 at 11 to 71.9 at 13.00, against the indicative limit of 50.

In Trieste via Carpineto, vice versa, it went from 72.4 mg / mc3 at 11.00 to 115.4 at 13.00. As for the instantaneous measurements, in Fossalon-church, the values ​​of particles with a diameter of less than 1 micrometer per liter were at 11.42 by 1435 (the indicative limit is 1000), in Grado-Villaggio Europa it was at 11.58 by 2115 , in Grado-Basilica at 12.22 in 1860, while values ​​below the threshold were confirmed in Aquileia-Basilica (570 at 13.07).

At the same times as the instantaneous measurements of particles smaller than 1 micrometer, the concentration of pm10 per cubic center of air (here the limit is 50) was exceeded in all these locations: Fossalon 156, Grado-Villaggio Europa 203.7, Grado -Basilica 205.1, Aquileia 52.1.

The data of the Monfalcone, Tolmezzo, Trieste and Udine control units will be updated at 6pm and 12pm to be provided hour by hour starting at 6am tomorrow morning. All data are available on the website of Harp Fvg.