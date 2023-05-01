FINE FOR NOT VOTING IS A DEAD LETTER IN PY « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (nationals, by Editorial Office) What are the sanctions for not voting? To what point of ridiculousness do we get to try to call for the fulfillment of civic duty, however, not even that is not done well!!! It turns out that there is a fine for not voting, with a symbolic sum of 98,000 guaraníes, and we say symbolic since it is heard that the price of the identity cards for fraudulent votes is 100,000 guaraníes, but it turns out that this fine is not mandatory to pay, so whaaaaal is the sense??? Where what pressure is exerted there? There is no coercion, we are always saying that suffrage is a right and above all an OBLIGATION! Therefore there should be a pecuniary and disciplinary sanction, it is the minimum for another five years of plagues.

The electoral judge Modesto Núñez indicated that it will be the first time that this sanction provided for in the electoral law will be applied.

“The fine has been in force since 1996, but for various reasons it was never applied. The intention of the TSJE is to apply in these general elections” As established in the electoral law, the fine for not voting in the general elections on April 30 will be G. 98,000. However, the regulations do not establish penalties for those who do not pay a fine.

He pointed out that once the elections are over, the list of people who came to vote at each polling station will be controlled. “For this reason, it is important that the members mark well who are the ones who voted and who did not,” he said.

Once everything is filtered, the TSJE will publish the list of people who did not go to vote so that they can exercise their defense or present some justification. Those who do not have a valid reason must pay the fine.

“These details are being adjusted with the Ministry of Finance because it is the first time that the TSJE is going to receive an amount as a fine,” said the electoral judge.

However, Modesto Núñez urged voters to exercise their right to vote and fulfill that obligation as citizens. “It is important that the voter values ​​his vote. It is not just a matter of a formality, but of exercising a right for which civilization fought for a long time”, he expressed while recalling that decades ago this right was not available.

“Sometimes we forget its importance, but it is a way to participate in the issues that interest us, to make decisions,” he added as a final message.

A total of 4,782,940 voters are eligible to vote in the next national and departmental elections next Sunday. 61.41% was the participation percentage of the generals of 2018. The maximum participation was in 1998 with 77.18%.

comment

comment