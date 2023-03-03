Home News Fine notices for “mobile phone speed cameras” remain valid
Fine notices for "mobile phone speed cameras" remain valid

A new type of “mobile phone camera” films all passing vehicles

Rhineland-Palatinate was the first federal state to test the “mobile phone speed camera” in June 20222 for three months, first in Trier and then in Mainz. The system, developed in the Netherlands, looks similar to a normal speed camera, but works differently. From a motorway bridge, all passing vehicles are first recorded on video. However, the images are only saved when the evaluation software has recognized a mobile phone and a typical hand position for mobile phone use by the driver. The traffic lawyer Jürgen Verheul, who represented two victims, announced a complaint to the Koblenz Higher Regional Court after the verdict. “It’s a matter of discretion, but I don’t think it’s consistent,” he said.

Dispute over legal basis

The Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of the Interior had declared before the verdict that a “specific legal basis” was undoubtedly necessary for permanent use. For the pilot test, however, one can fall back on a general clause in the country’s law on police and regulatory authorities to avert danger. The Trier magistrate, David Geisen-Krischel, saw things differently: “The mission cannot be based on the general clause,” he said. There is “insufficient legal basis for the measure”. Even in the case of a pilot project, an authorization basis cannot be dispensed with, especially since fines were issued during the test phase.

High public interest in sanctioning the use of mobile phones while driving

Despite the lack of a legal norm, the evidence collected should be used because the legal “intensity of intervention” is not that high, he said. Rather, there is considerable public interest in sanctioning the use of mobile phones while driving. Despite repeated requests, the ministry did not want to say how many fine notices were issued during the six-month use of the “mobile phone speed camera”. The Ministry of the Interior will present a balance sheet for the pilot project, it said.

on Trier district court, decision of March 2nd, 2023

Editorial office beck-aktuell, March 2, 2023 (dpa).

