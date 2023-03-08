With the purpose of discouraging, contributing to the reduction of illegal transport and the protection of the common use of public space in Valledupar, the Municipal Mayor’s Office, through Decree No. 000968, restricts the movement of motorcycles of any type and cylinder capacity, including ATVs, tricimotos , motorcycles and motor-assisted pedaling bicycles in the downtown area of ​​the city during weekdays between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The administrative act establishes the prohibition of the traffic of the drivers of said vehicles through 16 street between races 5 and 9, 16A street between race 5 and 9, 16B street between races 7 and 9, 16C street between races 5 and 7 , 17th street between carreras 5 and 9, 17A street between carreras 6 and 7, 18th street between carreras 7A and 9 and 18A street between carreras 6 and 7A.

Likewise, these vehicles may not drive on 18B street between 6th and 7A streets, 19th street between 8th and 9th streets, 19A street between 6th and 7A streets, 6th street between 16th and 17A streets, 7th street between 16th and 19B streets, 7A between Calle 17 and Carrera 9, Carrera 8 between Calle 16 and 19A.

The decree exempts members of the public force, transit authorities, security personnel of State entities, relief agencies, escorts of national, departmental and municipal officials who are in the exercise of their functions; journalists duly licensed and accredited by the company, whose motorcycle is identified with the logo of the journalistic house; as well as those motorcycles to which adaptations have been made for the service of a person with reduced mobility, who is driven by herself and as long as she carries her driver’s license and it is of the necessary category.

Also exempt from this measure are personnel dedicated to emergency care, repair and maintenance of home public service networks or installations; motorcyclists who work providing courier services and distribution of public service bills, who must travel without companions or grillers and whose vehicle is owned by the company; as well as workers of state entities whose motorcycle is owned by the entity, as subpoenas or notifiers, who must also transit without grillers.

Drivers or owners who fail to comply with the rule will be penalized with a fine equivalent to fifteen (15) legal daily minimum wages in force ($522,725) and the immobilization of their vehicle.

Diana Daza, Valledupar’s Transit Secretary, Manuel Palacio, stated that this series of measures will also be accompanied by strategies for the labor reconversion of the city’s motorcycle guild, so that they can access new job opportunities. For this reason, a census to characterize this union has been initiated hand in hand with SENA.

The Valledupar Transit and Transportation sector recommends that citizens comply with the rules and abide by the indications of the regulators and traffic agents; so that there are no road accidents, there is good circulation of the vehicular flow and together we build safe mobility.

