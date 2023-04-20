Fines: 1,000 liters of heating oil illegally transported in a horse trailer

In addition, heating oil must not be transported in such large quantities, the police continue to explain. Added to this was the fact that the trailer lacked the prescribed warning signs.

The 63-year-old driver from Düsseldorf stated that he wanted to bring the heating oil to a company in Schwerte. Administrative offense reports were written against him, the holder and the person who filled the container. Fines totaling five figures are to be expected. The officials prohibited the 63-year-old from continuing to drive.