Home » Fines: 1,000 liters of heating oil illegally transported in a horse trailer
News

Fines: 1,000 liters of heating oil illegally transported in a horse trailer

by admin
Fines: 1,000 liters of heating oil illegally transported in a horse trailer

In addition, heating oil must not be transported in such large quantities, the police continue to explain. Added to this was the fact that the trailer lacked the prescribed warning signs.

The 63-year-old driver from Düsseldorf stated that he wanted to bring the heating oil to a company in Schwerte. Administrative offense reports were written against him, the holder and the person who filled the container. Fines totaling five figures are to be expected. The officials prohibited the 63-year-old from continuing to drive.

See also  Help the revitalization of the countryside and create a better life

You may also like

Sevilla Manchester United 3:0 – Europa League 1/4...

The lost one was partying

The country’s spring sown grain area exceeds 160...

Türkiye U-16 Junior Girls National Team defeated Bulgaria...

Zelenski asks Mexico for support to organize a...

Warning strike with consequences: Long-distance rail traffic stopped...

Alleged ‘privileged’ in investigation of Biden’s son

New airline on the Quibdó-Bahía Solano route

Targeting all-time high: New all-time high? Why Robert...

Football sports betting

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy