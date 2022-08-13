Milan is the city of Italy that recorded the highest revenues last year thanks to road fines. The data emerge from the portal of the Ministry of the Interior where the reports on the proceeds of the violations of the Highway Code have been published which, by law, local administrations are obliged to deliver to the government by May 31 of each year.

A battle over the transparency of the proceeds of local authorities deriving from road fines and their destination, which involved Simone Baldelli, president of the parliamentary commission of inquiry on the protection of consumers and users.

Tutor? Speed ​​Cameras? Nightmare holidays? Don’t worry, there is Free to X by Ilaria Salzano 01 August 2022



Sifting through the data relating to the main cities, it turns out that in 2021 the Municipality of Milan collected a total of 102.6 million euros for penalties for violating the highway code, of which almost 13 million thanks to the speed camera alone. Rome follows with 94.1 million in revenues (4.6 million for speed cameras) and Turin (41.5 million of which 5 million with speed cameras). The data provided by local administrations also reserve surprises: Naples collects just 27 thousand euros a year from speed cameras installed in the city, while some municipalities (Bari, Perugia, Catanzaro and Campobasso) do not record any income from high fines through automatic speed control tools. .

Warning for speed cameras: the tricks do not work by Paolo Rossi February 18, 2022



Very different situation from that of a small town in the Dolomites with less than 360 inhabitants, Colle Santa Lucia (Bl), which collected over 552 thousand euros in one year thanks to the speed camera, while the Municipality of Melpignano (Le) earned almost 5 million euros through remote speed control devices, over 2,300 per citizen when compared to the number of residents (2,135 inhabitants).

“Road safety: for Milan it is a priority, for others in the Region and not in Rome”: thus begins the post on Facebook by the Councilor for Safety of the Municipality of Milan Marco Granelli. “Speed ​​in urban centers – reads Granelli’s post – is one of the main causes of accidents, and the faster the vehicle goes, the more serious the consequences are for the people involved. This is why we put speed cameras and check. And where we have put them on, accidents with injuries have halved “.

“I therefore expect – continues the commissioner – that Parliament will help the Municipalities to improve road safety, to reduce injuries and deaths in the streets. Instead some, even today, speak of the jungle, the treasure of the Municipalities, wild speed cameras”. “I also expect the regional councilor for safety to help the municipalities to carry out checks and protect all road users so that there are fewer accidents and more safety. We put speed cameras and carry out checks and penalties – explains Granelli – to have fewer injuries in street, we choose the places on the basis of accident statistics, and they are all authorized by the Prefecture, and we signal them well with many signs, pictograms on the street and flashing lights. that had been placed incorrectly and not highlighted. If there are fines it is because many of us are used to pressing the accelerator pedal too much, risking accidents and injuries “.